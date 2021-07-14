Indie

Torres Releases The Ravenous Title Track To Her Forthcoming Album, ‘Thirstier’

Torres (real name Mackenzie Scott) has released the fiery title track to her forthcoming album, Thirstier, coming in a few weeks via Merge. “Thirstier” follows two previous tracks, “Don’t Go Puttin Wishes In My Head” and “Hug From A Dinosaur.” A blistering, full-bodied single, “Thirstier” explodes into a bombastic chorus, with Scott singing, “Baby, keep me in your fantasies/ Baby keep your hands all over me / The more of you I drink, the thirstier I get.” In addition to the track, Scott released a video for “Thirstier,” which features the indie-rock luminary in various oceanside scenes.

The follow-up to 2020’s Silver Tongue, Thirstier finds Scott in an intentionally more “joyous” place. In a press release around the new album, she said she “wanted to channel my intensity into something that felt positive and constructive, as opposed to being intense in a destructive or eviscerating way. I love the idea that intensity can actually be something life-saving or something joyous.”

“I’ve been conjuring this deep, deep joy that I honestly didn’t feel for most of my life,” Scott added. “I feel like a rock within myself. And I’ve started to feel that I have what it takes to help other people conjure their joy, too.”

Watch the new video above. Thirstier is out 7/30 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.

