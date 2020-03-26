After the disbandment of LVL Up in 2018, guitarist and vocalist Dave Benton pivoted towards his solo project Trace Mountains. Benton released his debut LP under the new project later that year with A Partner to Lean On. Now, Benton is gearing up for his sophomore effort Lost In The Country with the sunny single “Me & May.”

In a statement, Benton said “Me & May” is “a loose story about past-life connections. I wrote it right before we went into the studio to track drums. Our bass player Sean wants to open a café and call it Gasoline Horseys, inspired by the Sparklehorse song and the song is sort of about me & him. I asked my friend Carmen Perry to sing on the track.”

About the album as a whole, Benton said he aims to get more personal: “I wanted to open myself up and write lyrics that are a little bit more direct,” Benton said. “I write a lot of songs that are about myself and a lot of songs that aren’t, but on this record, the focus is turned inward either way.”

Listen to “Me & May” above. Below, find Trace Mountain’s Lost In The Country cover art and tracklist.

1. “Rock & Roll”

2. “Dog Country”

3. “Me & May”

4. “I Am Leaving You”

5. “Cooper’s Dream”

6. “Lost In The Country”

7. “Benji”

8. “Fallin’ Rain”

9. “Absurdity”

10. “Turn To Blue”

Lost In The Country is out 04/10 via Lame-0 Records. Pre-order it here.