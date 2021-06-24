Blink-182‘s vocalist Mark Hoppus publicly revealed Wednesday that he’s currently battling cancer. Fans immediately flooded the musician with messages of sympathy and support, and Hoppus’ Blink-182 bandmates are doing the same.

Hoppus made the original announcement in a statement on social media, revealing that his diagnosis came three months earlier. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” he wrote. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”

Per a report from NME, drummer Travis Barker and former member Tom DeLonge followed Hoppus’ unfortunate announcement by showing him love. In a statement given to E! News, Barker wished for Hoppus’ speedy recovery. “Mark is my brother and I love and support him,” Barker said. “I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”

DeLonge issued his support in a statement on social media, referring to Hoppus as “a super-human.” “I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack”