Treefort Music Festival 2020 Is Postponed Until September Due To The Coronavirus

Treefort Music Festival in Boise, Idaho is the latest fest to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The decision arrives after several festivals like SXSW, Ultra, and Coachella have either postponed or canceled the events in order to uphold public safety and curb the virus’ spread.

Originally scheduled for March 25 to 29 in downtown Boise, the festival is now postponed until September 23 to 27. The festival’s stacked bill includes big-name indie artists like Japanese Breakfast, Chromatics, Tennis, Vunderbar, The Districts, and more.

In a statement, Treefort organizers expressed their disappointment over the postponement:

“Treefort is a people-powered festival. We know that this time is incredibly difficult and uncertain for so many, and we share those feelings. We would not exist without community and unwavering support. To all our beloved sponsors, partners and vendors, please know that we care deeply about you and how this decision may impact you, and we will be reaching out as soon as we are able. To all the amazing artists that are scheduled for Treefort 2020, we know how uncertain things feel and are doing all that we can to make sure you are supported; we will reach out to you as soon as we can and we can’t wait to see you in September. To each and every person that has become part of the Treefort family over the years, we love you, we are so grateful for you and we will use the next six months to make Treefort 2020 amazing.”

All tickets purchased for Treefort are still valid for the festival’s new dates. Those who cannot attend the festival due to the postponement can receive a refund via email. Find more information about tickets and refunds here.