Typically taking place in the heart of the spring season, Downtown Boise’s Treefort Festival moved to September in 2021 for obvious reasons. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a lot of festivals to veer from tradition in order to maintain their longevity and the independently-operated Treefort was among them, with acts like Japanese Breakfast, The Marias and Boise faithfuls Built To Spill helping to maintain the energy the festival has built across the past decade. But now for 2022, Treefort Fest is back for it’s 10th anniversary on for March 23rd – 27th, and a killer first wave of the lineup was announced today.

Headliners include Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth fame, the newest iteration of the legendary John Dwyer’s fiery garage rock in Osees, and the dandy modern soul of Durand Jones & The Indications. Other highlights include the legacy indie of Guided By Voices, retro-rockers Shannon & The Clams, London jazz saxophonist Nubya Garcia, Caroline Rose’s electric indie pop, the post metal of Deafheaven, ambient producer William Basinski, “Femmehouse” DJ/producer LP Giobbi, Sinkane’s globally-minded indie and a lot more.

There’s real diversity in the Treefort lineup every year, pulling in a range of styles across Downtown Boise’s many venues. In the past Uproxx has even quested for hip-hop while there and 2022’s rap slate already includes Little Rock’s Kari Faux, Chattanooga’s bbymutha, Richmond, VA’s Fly Anakin, Bengali-American from Queens Anik Khan and Austin’s Magna Carda. Check out the full lineup here.

Treefort Festival goes from 3/23-3/27 and passes are now on sale here.