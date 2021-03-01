The composing duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have earned themselves a handful of Golden Globe nominations over the past decade-plus, but for the first time this year, they were nominated twice in the same category: Their work on both Soul (on which they collaborated with John Batiste) and Mank was nominated for Best Original Score – Motion Picture. That gave them a 2 out of 5 chance of winning, and when the awards were announced yesterday, Soul took home the trophy.

This is Reznor and Ross’ second Golden Globes victory, with their previous one being the score for 2010’s The Social Network. The duo were also nominated for their work on 2011’s The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and 2014’s Gone Girl, giving the pair five total nominations in the category.

Elsewhere, some other music-related folks and works picked up nominations but did not come away with victories. Sia’s Music was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy and star Kate Hudson was nominated for Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy. Hamilton was also nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy, while Lin-Manuel Miranda was nominated for Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy.

Check out the full list of this year’s Golden Globe nominees and winners here.