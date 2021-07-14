Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile — aka “the friendliest hardcore band on the planet” — are officially following up their 2018 record Time & Space with a brand new project. Eagle-eyed fans already caught wind of the release due to the band posting a local billboard announcing the record on their Instagram earlier in the week, but today marks the official announce along with new music. Glow On is coming out on August 27, and the lead single, out today, is called “Alien Love Call” and features Blood Orange. Another recently-shared new single, “Mystery,” will also be included on the record.

The band worked with producer Mike Elizondo on the album, and it was also co-produced by their own Brendan Yates. This full-length album follows up their recently-released new EP, Turnstile Love Connection, and includes the title track of that release. Along with his feature on “Alien Love Call,” Blood Orange also appears on the tracks “Lonely Dezires” and contributes vocals on “Endless.”

Listen to “Alien Love Call” above and check out the Glow On tracklist below.

1. “Mystery”

2. “Blackout”

3. “Don’t Play”

4. “Underwater Boi”

5. “Holiday”

6. “Humanoid/Shake It Up”

7. “Endless”

8. “Fly Again”

9. “Alien Love Call” Feat. Blood Orange

10. “Wild Wrld”

11. “Dance-Off”

12. “New Heart Design”

13. “T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)”

14. “No Surprises”

15. “Lonely Dezires” Feat. Blood Orange

Glow On is out 8/27 via Roadrunner Records. Pre-order it here.