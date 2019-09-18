Indie Mixtape 20: Twin Peaks Are A Quintessential Indie Band Of The 2010s

Twin Peaks have cemented themselves as a quintessential Chicago indie act in recent years, through relentless touring and the consistent release of new music in the near-decade they have been together. In the near-decade since their inception. Released last week, the group’s latest album Lookout Low is a showcase of their growth as a collective unit, with intricate intermingled noodling guitars that quickly evoke the heights of the Allman Brothers.

To celebrate the release of the new album, guitarist/vocalist Cadien Lake James talked Die Hard, eating duck heart, and jazz in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Rock. Roll. Bears. Dogs.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As a good band with good songs. Really, if any folks who own a record store are still around selling vinyl and like our stuff enough to keep it in the new “oldies” section that’d be great. Remembered as anything other than bad.

Can you name your favorite place to visit while touring?

New Orleans.

What is one place everyone should eat when visiting your home city?

Parsons Chicken and Fish (on Armitage).

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Chicago.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Peyton Dabney Copes, our tour manager, because when he plays us records in the van we start sounding like the bands he plays.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

I ate a duck heart in Sydney and that wasn’t the best but it pops into mind.

What album do you know every word to?

Twin Peaks’ new album Lookout Low. Or A Love Supreme by John Coltrane.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Neil Young in Chicago at Auditorium Theater was up there.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Jeans and a t-shirt, won’t be too cold won’t be too hot. Who cares what ya wear.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I like following a lot of #’s for animals, #turtles is dope.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Magnet” by NRBQ.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“trippy cartoon video.”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

It totally depends who it’s for, I don’t think there’s a single record everyone will like. But if I were buying a gift for myself, I’d buy myself Sugar Babe’s Songs cause it’s a great record and a rare vinyl.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

I can’t divulge the true answer.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

My first tattoo is a drawing of the stand in the sand with a sun with sunglasses smoking a joint. Stand in the Sand was a hot dog stand my dad ran that me, Connor and Jack worked at. David Beltran, who runs Feeltrip Records and the record store No Requests stick and poked it on me.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Anyone on Me.Tv FM.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My life is infinite moments of others kindness. I seriously can’t wrap my mind around someone’s kindest act. The love that my family showed me while raising me will live with me forever and defines my disposition that I am so grateful to have.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Eh I wouldn’t change a thing. Maybe to keep working out cause you stopped and it’s hard to start again and you got bigger. But whatever, f*ck it.

What’s the last show you went to?

Resavoir, great Chicago jazz group fronted by Will Miller.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Die Hard.

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

Pass.

Lookout Low is out now via Grand Jury Music.