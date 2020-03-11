Indie Mixtape 20: US Girls’ Meg Remy Is Most Inspired By… Herself

Last week, the Canadian duo US Girls dropped their highly-anticipated seventh studio album, Heavy Light. As with many of the band’s other efforts, Heavy Light is a collection of tracks that analyze and critique aspects of American culture from the safe distance of Canada. Although this thematic through-line might sound like a bit of a drag, the band sounds better than ever on their new LP with thirteen tracks that are actually very uplifting and fun.

To celebrate the new album, Meg Remy sat down to talk Korean BBQ, on-stage comfort clothes, and not having a TV in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Sassy, earnest, mercurial, intentional.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Listening is a great way to be remembered so that would be enough for me.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Cleveland, Ohio.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Me, because without me the things I make wouldn’t exist.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

BBQ in Seoul, Korea.

What album do you know every word to?

Bob Dylan’s Street-Legal

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Hard to pick just one: Winter solstice concert with Hamid Drake / Glass Candy at the Fireside Bowl / Blixa Bargeld solo vocal show.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Whatever is comfortable (physically and mentally), doesn’t wrinkle and doesn’t get too stinky. Comfort is most important or else you will spend your time on stage thinking about how uncomfortable you are/how you look rather than getting lost in the music/performance.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

No one.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“Whole Pot of Jelly” by Pete Wingfield.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Coco Fusco.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Studio One Women Compilation.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

On a giant pile of soiled mattresses in a squat in Paris.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

My favourite tattoo is of a feather on my right hand. It’s a matching tattoo with my dear friend, Eva. I don’t get to see her much but whenever I miss her, I can look down at my hand and feel our connection.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Gerry Rafferty, Jonas Brothers’ one good song, any golden oldie

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Married me.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Brace yourself. It’s uphill forever (and that’s okay).

What’s the last show you went to?

US Girls at The Dance in NYC.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

I don’t have TV.

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

Hot dogs.

Heavy Light is out now on 4AD. Listen here and catch the band on tour this spring.