The Velvet Underground have influenced generations of musician, and now the band’s original label home, Verve Records, is honoring the group with I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground And Nico. The tribute album is set to release on September 24, and it features contributions from an all-star roster that includes St. Vincent, Kurt Vile, King Princess, Michael Stipe, Matt Berninger, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Courtney Barnett, and Fontaines DC, among others.

Vile says of his contribution to the album, a cover of “Run Run Run” that was shared today:

“I literally covered ‘Run Run Run’ when I was a kid. In my late teens with my band at the time. So it was pretty cosmic, let’s say. There is a direct connection to certain indie bands and beyond w/ the Velvets. That’s why the Velvets are a classic. You know it can have doo-wop in there and things like that, but it can also have this jagged noisy thing, and it immediately let me feel like I could do anything. The possibilities are endless. You’re completely free. Unapologetic and effortless.”

Listen to Vile’s rendition of “Run Run Run” above and find the I’ll Be Your Mirror tracklist below.

1. Michael Stipe — “Sunday Morning”

2. Matt Berninger — “I’m Waiting For The Man”

3. Sharon Van Etten — “Femme Fatale” Feat. Angel Olsen

4. Andrew Bird & Lucius — “Venus In Furs”

5. Kurt Vile & The Violators — “Run Run Run”

6. St. Vincent and Thomas Bartlett — “All Tomorrow’s Parties”

7. Thurston Moore — “Heroin” Feat. Bobby Gillespie

8. King Princess — “There She Goes Again”

9. Courtney Barnett — “I’ll Be Your Mirror”

10. Fontaines DC — “The Black Angel’s Death Song”

11. Iggy Pop & Matt Sweeney — “European Son”

I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground And Nico is out 9/24 via Verve Records. Pre-order it here.