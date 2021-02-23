Up-and-coming LA songwriter Wallice has already made a name for herself after her debut single “Punching Bag” caught the attention of critics and playlist curators alike. Now following up on the acclaimed track, Wallice returns to offer a snapshot of her life with the playful song “23.”

Over noisy guitars, Wallice breaks up the monotony of life in quarantine by dreaming of her future. In her vision, she’s just one year older and already reached major milestones like owning a house and getting a dog.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the honest single, Wallice says:

“It’s hard not to compare your own professional success to that of your similarly aged peers. I dropped out of university in New York after studying Jazz Voice for a year, and my dad was VERY disappointed to say the least, so it was hard not to feel like a loser in that sense. When I was younger my best friend and I would always talk about the cute apartment we would get after high school, but I found myself at 22 still living with my mom and wanting to move out but not able to quite yet. The specific age 23 doesn’t have any milestones associated with it, but it’s more the idea of just looking forward to the future. Much like how people ‘reset’ every new year, it’s comparable to be ‘older and wiser’ with each birthday, but instead of constantly looking to the future, it is important to be happy with where you are.”

Watch Wallice’s “23” video above.