This past weekend’s episode of WandaVision brought things up to the late ’90s and early 2000s, so it needed a title sequence to match. They show’s creators hit the nail on the head by going with a Malcolm In The Middle-inspired bit. Instead of going in a They Might Be Giants direction like that show’s original theme, though, WandaVision leaned more riot grrrl and got a defining artist of the genre to sing on the track: Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill and Le Tigre fame.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez — who co-writes the music for the show alongside her husband Robert Lopez (the pair that co-wrote the songs for Frozen) — confirmed Hanna’s involvement on Twitter over the weekend, writing, “Shout out to the amazing @kathleenhanna of bikini kill and le Tigre fame. She’s the star of this week’s riot girl inspired WandaVision theme song!” Anderson-Lopez and Hanna actually sang the song together, as Anderson-Lopez noted on Twitter.

Shout out to the amazing @kathleenhanna of bikini kill and le Tigre fame. She’s the star of this week’s riot girl inspired WandaVision theme song! #wandavision #marvel — Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) February 12, 2021

I did, along with legendary Kathleen Hanna. — Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) February 12, 2021

For those unfamiliar with the stylistic premise of WandaVision, the show draws inspiration from a different period of time for each episode, leaning on television tropes from the respective era to help get that aesthetic across.

Check out Hanna’s song in the WandaVision title sequence above.