A few weeks out from releasing their much-anticipated album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, The War On Drugs have shared an exciting new video for the title track. Featuring back-up vocals from Lucius singers Holly Laessig and Jess Wolf, who also star in the video, “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” is a glittering, full-bodied track that drives forward with echoing drums and gorgeous synth-lines.

The video, meanwhile, is directed by Emmett Malloy and finds the band in travel mode. After some shots of leader Adam Granduciel riding a train and strumming for an audience of chickens, it escalates to The War On Drugs playing on a scenic rooftop with Lucius by their side. Check it out above.

Earlier in July, the Philly dream-rock outfit announced the follow-up to 2017’s A Deeper Understanding. I Don’t Live Here Anymore was recorded in seven different studios, including New York’s Electric Lady and Los Angeles’ Sound City, and, according to the band’s website, is an “uncommon rock album about one of our most common but daunting processes — resilience in the face of despair.”

I Don’t Live Here Anymore is out 10/29 via Atlantic Records. Pre-order it here.

