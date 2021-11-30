Earlier this month, Waxahatchee announced some 2022 tour dates in support of her excellent 2020 album, Saint Cloud. Now, Katie Crutchfield has tacked some more shows onto that list and added some legendary venues to her docket in the process.

Two of the more notable additions are an April show at Nashville’s storied Ryman Auditorium and a pair of May performances with Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit at Denver’s breathtaking Red Rocks Ampitheatre.

2021 has been a good, albeit somewhat quiet, year for Waxahatchee. She made her late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in February, and this summer, she shared a Woody Guthrie cover.

01/17/2022-01/21/2022 — Riviera Maya, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky

02/04/2022 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

02/05/2022 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

02/06/2022 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

02/07/2022 — Richmond, VA @ The National *

02/09/2022 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre *

02/10/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

02/11/2022 — Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall *

02/12/2022 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes *

02/14/2022 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

02/15/2022 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall *

02/17/2022 — Montréal, QC @ Théâtre Corona *

02/18/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

02/19/2022 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church *

02/20/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

02/21/2022 — Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall *

04/10/2022 — Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer *

04/11/2022 — Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer *

04/12/2022 — Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street *

04/13/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater *

04/15/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

04/16/2022 — Memphis, TN @ Growlers *

04/18/2022 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge *

04/19/2022 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly *

04/21/2022 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

04/23/2022 — Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen *

04/24/2022 — Boulder, CO @ Bluebird Music Festival

05/03/2022 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

05/04/2022 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

05/13/2022 — Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater ^

06/21/2022 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

* with Madi Diaz

^ with Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit