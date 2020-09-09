Azniv Korkejian of Bedouine, Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee, and Hurray For The Riff Raff‘s Alynda Segarra were all on tour together in 2017. The three would often take the stage together, combining each of their distinct voices to add dimension to their harmonies. While on the road, the three decided to do a track together and they landed on a cover of the iconic ’70s group Big Star.

With just a sleepy guitar and the three musicians’ soaring voices, Waxahatchee, Bedouine, and Hurray For The Riff Raff gave a soulful rendition of Big Star’s hit “Thirteen.” Korkejian explained the story in a statement:

“This all started in 2017 when I opened a three bill tour for co-headliners Waxahatchee and Hurray For The Riff Raff. We threw the idea around of doing a song together but weren’t sure what. I was backstage in Columbia, MO when I realized it was the anniversary of Big Star’s ’93 reunion show that had also taken place in Columbia. I was fiddling around with the song in my dressing room when Katie and Alynda walked in. Suddenly I remembered there were 3 verses to split up. We played it as an homage that night and every night after. After the tour wrapped up, I think it was Kevin Morby that insisted we track and share it. Down the road, Katie wrote me that she would be in LA so I tracked the guitar and she came by to visit and put down her part. Down the road some more Alynda put down her part from New Orleans and sent it over the ether. Now 3 years later we’re finally getting to share it.”

Listen to the trio cover “Thirteen” below.