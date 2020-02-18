Waxahatchee’s ‘Lilacs’ Video Is An Exploration Of Internal Conflict Through Dance

Waxahatchee recently announced her upcoming record Saint Cloud, a full-length follow-up to her 2017 effort Out In The Storm. After debuting the lead single “Fire” alongside the record’s tracklist and a tour, Waxahatchee has given fans another taste of Saint Cloud with “Lilacs.”

The song’s video explores the song’s theme through dance. Directed by Ashley Connor, the clip shows dancer Marlee Grace moving her way through an open warehouse. As Grace explores her way around the open space, she crunches, stretches, and distorts her body in unison with the song before finally arriving outside in the rain.

In a statement, Waxahatchee explained the themes behind “Lilacs,” saying it is a reminder of better times to come:

“‘Lilacs’ was the last song I wrote for the record and it’s mostly just about obsessive/negative thought patterns. It’s about backsliding into old behaviors that don’t serve you and sort of letting your worst self get the best of you. I think that when people are in that mindset they can really try to turn the blame onto other people, so the song sort of plays out like a conflict you’d have with someone you love. It’s meant to capture that moment of heat that happens right when you realize you’re wrong or that your issue is more with yourself than with someone else — being flawed and fragile but making progress inch by inch. The chorus serves as a sweet little resolve. I wanted it to feel like the light at the end of the tunnel, and the reminder that it can always and often does get better.”

Watch the “Lilacs” video above.

Saint Cloud is out 03/27 via Merge. Pre-order it here.