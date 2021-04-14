Waxahatchee Announces Her ‘Saint Cloud’ 2021 North American Tour Dates

When Waxahatchee released her stunning album Saint Cloud in late March of 2020, there was no way of knowing she would have to put her tour on hold indefinitely. But now, shortly after the one-year anniversary of the album, Waxahatchee has officially rescheduled her North American tour and unveiled its dates.

Bringing Saint Cloud on the road, Waxahatchee’s tour kicks off in September in Louisville and concludes a month later in Boston. Much of the album puts her sobriety at the forefront of the music, a decision which Waxahatchee discussed with Uproxx ahead of the LP’s release:

“I just was getting so tired and jaded about music in general. Not only the creative aspect of it, but the career of it and the scene and all of it. Every aspect of it was feeling tiring and dumb to me for a minute there. So I had to totally hang up the identity as a musician. There were things that I was thinking about and considering, like why do I do this? Why have I always been playing music? Why have I always been writing songs? Should I write a book? I was really back at the drawing board and needed to do a long, hard reflection on why I make music. After I did that for a while and really let myself forget what it felt like to even be a musician, I started writing this record. It’s given me faith in it again. I’m being reborn as this whole new thing.”

Check out Waxahatchee’s Saint Cloud 2021 tour dates below.

09/02 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

09/03 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

09/04 — Columbus, OH @ Skully’s Music-Diner

09/05 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

09/07 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

09/09 — Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barn

09/10 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/16 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

09/17 — Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom

09/18 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

09/19 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

09/21 — Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

09/22 — San Francisco, CA @ The Castro Theatre

09/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ First Congregational Church of Los Angeles

09/25 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

09/27 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Outside)

09/29 — Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten

09/30 — Austin, TX @ Scholz Garten

10/01 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

10/05 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/07 — Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

10/08 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/09 — Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

10/11 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/16 — Boston, MA @ Royale

*all dates with Katy Kirby except 09/03.

Saint Cloud is out now via Merge. Get it here.