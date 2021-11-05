Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield jumped on stage to help sing “Beautiful Strangers” with her partner Kevin Morby on one of his “Fall Mixer” tour stops with Hamilton Leithauser in San Francisco last Thursday. Since the first leg of her Saint Cloud tour wrapped up, she’s been afforded the time to make such appearances. But come early 2022, Crutchfield will be back on tour as Waxahatchee just announced a slew of North American tour dates in support of the simply gorgeous Saint Cloud.

The tour is set to kick off at Wilco’s January Sky Blue Sky Festival in Mexico which also features Kurt Vile & the Violators, Spoon and Pavement. Then in February, she’ll be supported by singer-songwriter Madi Diaz on over a dozen U.S. dates, before a few more stops, including a support slot of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at Red Rocks in Colorado.

Tickets for the tour go on-sale 11/05 at 9AM EST here.

01/17 — Riviera Maya, MX @ Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky

02/04 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn #

0/05 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre #

02/06 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

02/07 — Richmond, VA @ The National #

02/09 — Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre #

02/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

02/14 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre #

02/15 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall #

02/18 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

02/19 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Fountain Street Church #

02/20 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

04/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

04/11 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

04/24 — Boulder, CO @ Bluebird Music Festival

05/03 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit)

06/21 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

# = with Madi Diaz