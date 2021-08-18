It’s been 81 years since iconic Americana singer Woody Guthrie captured hearts with his indelible 1940 album Dust Bowl Ballads. To commemorate the famed musician, several contemporary artists breath new life into his classics with upcoming compilation album Home In This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads. Waxahatchee shares her contribution to the LP today with her version of Guthrie’s “Talking Dust Bowl Blues.”

The Home In This World effort was endorsed by the Woody Guthrie Estate Curated and, along with Waxahatchee, includes a lineup of artists like Lee Ann Womack, John Paul White, and Colter Wall. The LP will be released in partnership with Kiss The Ground, a non-profit organization on a mission to “awaken people to the possibilities of regenerative agriculture and inspire participation in this movement through media, communications, education, immersive programming, and advocacy.”

The compilation project was curated by Grammy Award-winning music supervisor and producer Randall Poster, who feels Guthrie’s album is still relevant today:

“Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads is as relevant as ever. While profiteers exploit our natural resources, there is a growing sensitivity to the harsh farming practices that put our well-being at risk and a concerted movement toward regenerative agriculture that can reinvigorate the soil and push back on climate change. I asked some of my favorite artists to help render these songs, hoping that this collection will reinforce the enduring power and prescience of Guthrie’s music and reveal the power of song. I tried to think of these songs as the soundtrack to a movie, building a narrative, a story where the world wakes up to the climate threats and unite to combat it successfully. It’s a great movie.”

Listen to “Talking Dust Bowl Blues” above and find the Home In This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Dust Bowl Blues” — Shovels & Rope

2. “I Ain’t Got No Home In This World Anymore” — Lost Dog Street Band

3. “Blowin’ Down This Road” — Watkins Family Hour

4. “Pretty Boy Floyd” — John Paul White

5. “Dusty Old Dust” — Lee Ann Womack

6. “Do Re Mi” — Colter Wall

7. “Talking Dust Bowl Blues” — Waxahatchee

8. “Tom Joad Part 1” — Chris Thile

9. “Tom Joad Part 2” — Lillie Mae

10. “The Great Dust Storm” — The Felice Brothers

11. “Dust Cain’t Kill Me” — The Secret Sisters

12. “Dust Bowl Refugee” — Swamp Dogg

13. “Dust Pneumonia Blues” — Mark Lanegan

14. “Vigilante Man” — Parker Millsap

Home In This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads is out 9/10 via Elektra. Pre-order it here.