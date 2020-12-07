History may not remember Wayne’s World as a music movie, but it really is. Getting Cassandra a record deal is one of the film’s major plot points, Milwaukee enthusiast Alice Cooper makes a memorable cameo, and the film is credited with bringing renewed popularity to the Queen classic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

So, when Josh Gad hosted the latest episode of his Reunited Apart series for the film, it was a music-heavy affair. Aside from the film’s primary cast, also participating in the event were Cooper, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry (who appeared in a Wayne’s World sketch on Saturday Night Live once upon a time).

It has long been known that Freddie Mercury approved of the famous “Bohemian Rhapsody” scene before his death, and May spoke about how Mercury enjoyed it, saying, “I took [a VHS tape of the scene] ’round to Freddie not long before he went and showed it to him, because you said you wanted to have the approval. He loved it, he just laughed and laughed. He was very weak, but he just smiled and laughed.” He had been known to say, ‘Look, I suppose I have to die before we get America back,’ but you guys did it. You got us back to a new American public, and Freddie was very aware of that. He got totally into it, and he went to the next place knowing what had happened and enjoying it.”

Meanwhile, Cooper also came in clutch during the reunion by reciting his famous Milwaukee facts in front of a Delaware-themed background.

Watch the full video above.