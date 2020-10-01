“Weird Al” Yankovic is the undisputed master of musical parody, and his turnaround times these days are impressive. The first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was only a few days ago, and already, Yankovic has come out with his satirical take on it, “We’re All Doomed.” Yankovic features on the song from The Gregory Brothers (the folks behind the Auto-Tune The News series and the viral “Bed Intruder Song” from 2010) on their Schmoyoho channel.

In the video, Yankovic serves as the moderator of the debate. After his smile quickly turns into a panicked scream, Yankovic reports, “We’re all doomed! People are breathing out this living poison and it’s trying to float into my orifices!” After being told in his ear to not be so hysterical, the song kicks off with Yankovic asking Biden and Trump questions. The pair answer via re-compiled and Auto-Tuned footage and Yankovic sings on the hook, “Who’s it going to be in the West Wing? We’re living in the apocalypse, I’m begging you to put a stop to this, please!”

The Gregory Brothers also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the clip, which shows Yankovic filming in front of a green screen and other production goings-on.

Watch the “We’re All Doomed” video above, and also check out the behind-the-scenes video below.