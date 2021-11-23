Kid Rock is at it again. Last Thursday, the 50-year old rap-rocker released the nation’s latest “Get off my lawn!” anthem with the very aggressive video for the very aggressive “Don’t Tell Me How To Live.” Earlier this year, the Detroiter issued an… err… statement, saying that anyone who was offended by his use of a homophobic slur likely is that very slur. Now his latest song — an unhinged call out of cancel culture — is fairly on brand with his hallmark sensitivity. Trouble is, the video looks like it was edited in mall kiosk and it’s not a far cry to think that it’s just one of “Weird Al” Yankovic’s parodies.

It seems as though Yankovic might have been approached by fans complementing the clip assuming it was his latest effort. But (spoiler alert) it’s not. The comedian/musician tweeted, “To everybody that’s congratulating me right now on my new Kid Rock parody video, let me clarify – that’s not me. That’s actually Kid Rock.”

To everybody that's congratulating me right now on my new Kid Rock parody video, let me clarify – that's not me. That's actually Kid Rock. — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) November 22, 2021

And to Yankovic’s (and his fans’) credit, the line between parody and actual music is blurry on this one. For starters, the song opens with Kid Rock in white basketball shorts yelling the opening line “F*ck all you hoes!” before swapping into a white fur coat and later wearing a salty shirt that says “Social Media Sucks.” He goes on a tirade with choice lyrics like, “I twang more riffs, I slide through grass, I rip more lines than a ten pound bass,” before Jon Harvey of Canadian band Monster Truck delivers the titular hook over a low budget inferno green screen: “Ain’t nobody gonna tell me how to live!”

At one point in the song, Kid Rock likens himself to Rev Run, David Lee Roth, Bruce Springsteen, James Dean, and even Brad Pitt. This is all after he “joins the space race” by taking off behind Mount Rushmore in a spaceship shaped like a middle finger. Looks like Weird Al might have some competition in the parody game. Or does he?

Watch the “Don’t Tell Me How To Live” video above.