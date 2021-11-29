Few emerging indie acts have buzzed as loudly this year as Isle Of Wight duo Wet Leg. Singles like “Wet Dream” (whose can’t-miss video we described as a combination of “cottagecore and lobster hands“) and “Chaise Lounge” are the downright definition of infectious. The band, led by Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, is no doubt poised to keep soaring in this here music world: Today, Wet Leg have announced plans for their debut’s album release, along with two new songs and tour dates.

The self-titled Wet Leg is due out April 8, 2022 via Domino Recordings. Album closer “Too Late Now” has a melodious guitar lick running through it, alongside throbbing bass that takes shape like songs from fellow British post-punks Dry Cleaning and Goat Girl. Teasdale says it’s about “sleepwalking into adulthood,” and the video takes a whimsical approach to that idea. “Oh No” sees an even more prominent guitar leading matter-of-fact lyricism that’s as sticky as everything the band has put out.

There’s so much to like here with Wet Leg and they’ll be touring through North America and Europe this year and next.

Watch Wet Leg’s “Too Late Now” video and listen to “Oh No” above. Check out the tracklist and album artwork for Wet Leg below, along with the band’s 2021 and 2022 tour dates.

1. “Being In Love”

2. “Chaise Longue”

3. “Angelica”

4. “I Don’t Wanna Go Out”

5. “Wet Dream”

6. “Convincing”

7. “Loving You”

8. “Ur Mum”

9. “Oh No”

10. “Piece Of Shit”

11. “Supermarket”

12. “Too Late Now”

12/01/2021 — Rennes, France @ Transmusicales de Rennes

12/07/2021 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

12/08/2021 — Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

12/09/2021 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

12/13/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @The Echo

12/14/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @The Moroccan Lounge

12/15/2021 — San Francisco, CA @ Popscene at Rickshaw Stop

12/16/2021 — San Francisco @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

12/17/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium*

12/18/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium*

01/16/2022 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy^

01/19/2022 — Groningen, Netherlands @ Eurosonic

01/20/2022 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko

01/28/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Yes Pink Room

01/29/2022 — Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

01/30/2022 — Southampton, UK @ The Joiners

02/01/2022 — Margate, UK @ Elsewhere

02/02/2022 — London, UK @ 100 Club

03/03/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall

03/04/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

03/05/2022 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

03/07/2022 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ Horseshoe Tavern

03/08/2022 — Montreal, QC, Canada @ Bar le Ritz PBD

03/10/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/11/2022 — Washington, DC @ DC9

03/12/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

03/14/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

03/16/2022-03/18/2022 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/23/2022 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Pabellon Cuervo^

03/25/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

03/26/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

03/27/2022 — Portland, OR @ Vitalidad

04/16/2022 — Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle University

04/17/2022 — Edinburgh, UK @ The Mash House

04/19/2022 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

04/20/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

04/21/2022 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre

04/23/2022 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

04/24/2022 — Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre

04/26/2022 — London, UK @ Koko

04/27/2022 — Portsmouth, UK @ The Wedgewood Rooms

04/28/2022 — Warrington, UK @ Neighbourhood Weekender at Victoria Park

* with Chvrches

^ with Idles

Wet Leg is out 4/8/2022 via Domino Records. Pre-order it here.