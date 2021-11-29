Few emerging indie acts have buzzed as loudly this year as Isle Of Wight duo Wet Leg. Singles like “Wet Dream” (whose can’t-miss video we described as a combination of “cottagecore and lobster hands“) and “Chaise Lounge” are the downright definition of infectious. The band, led by Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, is no doubt poised to keep soaring in this here music world: Today, Wet Leg have announced plans for their debut’s album release, along with two new songs and tour dates.
The self-titled Wet Leg is due out April 8, 2022 via Domino Recordings. Album closer “Too Late Now” has a melodious guitar lick running through it, alongside throbbing bass that takes shape like songs from fellow British post-punks Dry Cleaning and Goat Girl. Teasdale says it’s about “sleepwalking into adulthood,” and the video takes a whimsical approach to that idea. “Oh No” sees an even more prominent guitar leading matter-of-fact lyricism that’s as sticky as everything the band has put out.
There’s so much to like here with Wet Leg and they’ll be touring through North America and Europe this year and next.
Watch Wet Leg’s “Too Late Now” video and listen to “Oh No” above. Check out the tracklist and album artwork for Wet Leg below, along with the band’s 2021 and 2022 tour dates.
1. “Being In Love”
2. “Chaise Longue”
3. “Angelica”
4. “I Don’t Wanna Go Out”
5. “Wet Dream”
6. “Convincing”
7. “Loving You”
8. “Ur Mum”
9. “Oh No”
10. “Piece Of Shit”
11. “Supermarket”
12. “Too Late Now”
12/01/2021 — Rennes, France @ Transmusicales de Rennes
12/07/2021 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
12/08/2021 — Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
12/09/2021 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
12/13/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @The Echo
12/14/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @The Moroccan Lounge
12/15/2021 — San Francisco, CA @ Popscene at Rickshaw Stop
12/16/2021 — San Francisco @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*
12/17/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium*
12/18/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium*
01/16/2022 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy^
01/19/2022 — Groningen, Netherlands @ Eurosonic
01/20/2022 — Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko
01/28/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Yes Pink Room
01/29/2022 — Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
01/30/2022 — Southampton, UK @ The Joiners
02/01/2022 — Margate, UK @ Elsewhere
02/02/2022 — London, UK @ 100 Club
03/03/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam Bar and Hall
03/04/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
03/05/2022 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
03/07/2022 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ Horseshoe Tavern
03/08/2022 — Montreal, QC, Canada @ Bar le Ritz PBD
03/10/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/11/2022 — Washington, DC @ DC9
03/12/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
03/14/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
03/16/2022-03/18/2022 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
03/23/2022 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Pabellon Cuervo^
03/25/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
03/26/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
03/27/2022 — Portland, OR @ Vitalidad
04/16/2022 — Newcastle, UK @ Newcastle University
04/17/2022 — Edinburgh, UK @ The Mash House
04/19/2022 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
04/20/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
04/21/2022 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre
04/23/2022 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
04/24/2022 — Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre
04/26/2022 — London, UK @ Koko
04/27/2022 — Portsmouth, UK @ The Wedgewood Rooms
04/28/2022 — Warrington, UK @ Neighbourhood Weekender at Victoria Park
* with Chvrches
^ with Idles
Wet Leg is out 4/8/2022 via Domino Records. Pre-order it here.