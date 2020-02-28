Indie

Whitmer Thomas Gets Too Real During Karaoke On A Bad Date In His ‘Partied To Death’ Video

Musician, comedian, and actor Whitmer Thomas just unveiled his debut HBO stand-up special, The Golden One. Thomas incorporates music into his comedy routine and has compiled his music into the recently released record Songs From The Golden One. Now, the singer has followed up the record’s release with a video for the track “Partied To Death.”

Directed by Kailee McGee, the video shows Thomas on a bad date with Los Espookys actress Greta Titelman. The couple goes to a karaoke bar and Thomas is relieved when his name is called to the mic. Thomas sings “Partied To Death,” which hilariously places Thomas singing about his mother’s untimely passing — not the usual protocol for a first date. “This song is really dark,” Titelman says partway through the video.

Watch “Partied To Death” above. Below, find Thomas’ Songs From The Golden One album art, tracklist, and tour dates.

1. “Hurts To Be Alive”
2. “Dumb In Love”
3. “Brother Is Bigger”
4. “Partied To Death”
5. “The Codependent Enabler”
6. “Eat You Out”
7. “Dancing With My Dad”
8. “Hopes And Dreams”
9. “The Golden One”
10. “He’s Hot”

02/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Satellite
02/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *
04/15 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
04/16 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
04/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
04/24 — Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong
05/28 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
05/29 — St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

* Private premiere party for The Golden One with Ian Sweet and Colleen Green

Songs From The Golden One is out now via Hardly Art. Get it here.

