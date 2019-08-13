Chicago duo Whitney are gearing up to release their highly anticipated sophomore album Forever Turned Around at the end of the month, but ahead of then, the group has shared a video for their new single “Used To Be Lonely.”

The clip was filmed in some Chicago locations, and it features various scenes at different times and in different states. The band’s label, Secretly Canadian, says that the song “tackles the blissful confusion that comes from seeing the way things unexpectedly change over time.” The track starts out gentle, as many Whitney tunes do, before blooming into a blissful catharsis.

Press materials say that Forever Turned Around deals with “the anxiety and acceptance that time is limited and navigate questions of mortality, doubt, love, and friendship. It’s an album about partnership — romantic, familial and communal, but most importantly a love in friendship: the bonds between two best friends and creative partners and the joy and stress that comes with it.”

This song follows others from Forever Turned Around that the band shared previously: “FTA,” “Giving Up,” and “Valleys (My Love).”

Watch the video for “Used To Be Lonely” above.

Forever Turned Around is out 8/30 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.