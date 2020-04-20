Last week, the legendary Willie Nelson announced that today (April 20, aka 4/20), he will be hosting “Come And Toke It,” a weed-themed variety show that will run for four hours and 20 minutes. The event was said to “[bring] together artists, chefs, comedians, educators and more for 4 hours and 20 minutes of cannabis-centric entertainment hosted by Willie Nelson himself — all from the comfort of quarantine.” Nelson also shared a quick video message, in which he takes a hit of an electronic smoking device and says, “Happy 4/20 out there, y’all. Y’all have a hit for me, and pass it on.”

Now, the full lineup of guests has been shared, and there are some real heavyweights involved. From the music world, the lineup includes Kacey Musgraves, Billy Ray Cyrus, Angel Olsen, Toby Keith, Ziggy Marley, Hiss Golden Messenger, Kevin Morby, and others. Also appearing are Matthew McConaughey, Tommy Chong, Jeff Bridges, Bill Maher, Beto O’Rourke, and “so many more.”

It’s not confirmed if the guest musicians will be performing during the livestream, but it wouldn’t be the first time Nelson linked up with Musgraves, as the two performed “Rainbow Connection” at last year’s CMAs.

The broadcast kicks off today at 4:20 p.m. CST (5:20 p.m. EST), of course, and will be shown on the Twitch page of Nelson’s Luck Reunion festival.