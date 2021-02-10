Getty Image
Willie Nelson Tells The Story Of His And Snoop Dogg’s Marijuana Tour Of Amsterdam

Snoop Dogg is one of the most famous weed smokers of all time, but as he has said on many occasions, there’s one music legend who can out-smoke him: Willie Nelson. Now Nelson has told a story about one time they got together to partake in some marijuana in a weed tour of Amsterdam.

In a new interview with Daily Beast, Nelson was asked about the time that Snoop said he tried to hang with Nelson but couldn’t keep up. Nelson said with a laugh, “That was over in Amsterdam! I called Snoop and I said, ‘Hey buddy, you gotta come over here. This is where it’s at!’ So he came over and we hit every bar, every smoke place in Amsterdam. We had a helluva time.”

The Snoop quote referenced in the question comes from a 2018 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Snoop told Kimmel, “Willie Nelson is the only person who’s ever out-smoked Snoop Dogg. I had to hit the timeout button.”

Nelson was also asked if he’s ever been out-smoked and he replied, “Oh, I don’t know. There’s probably people that can out-smoke me! I don’t do a lot of smoking anymore. I’ve switched over to a vaporizer because it’s better on my lungs.”

Read the full Nelson interview here.

