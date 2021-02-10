Snoop Dogg is one of the most famous weed smokers of all time, but as he has said on many occasions, there’s one music legend who can out-smoke him: Willie Nelson. Now Nelson has told a story about one time they got together to partake in some marijuana in a weed tour of Amsterdam.

only person that every smoked me out is willie mothafuckn nelson!!! straight O.G. — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) November 12, 2009

In a new interview with Daily Beast, Nelson was asked about the time that Snoop said he tried to hang with Nelson but couldn’t keep up. Nelson said with a laugh, “That was over in Amsterdam! I called Snoop and I said, ‘Hey buddy, you gotta come over here. This is where it’s at!’ So he came over and we hit every bar, every smoke place in Amsterdam. We had a helluva time.”

The Snoop quote referenced in the question comes from a 2018 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Snoop told Kimmel, “Willie Nelson is the only person who’s ever out-smoked Snoop Dogg. I had to hit the timeout button.”

Nelson was also asked if he’s ever been out-smoked and he replied, “Oh, I don’t know. There’s probably people that can out-smoke me! I don’t do a lot of smoking anymore. I’ve switched over to a vaporizer because it’s better on my lungs.”

Read the full Nelson interview here.