Willow has well over a decade of music industry experience to her name, but through it all, she never quite put out the music she truly wanted to. All of that changed today with the release of her new album, Lately I Feel Everything. The project presents 11 songs and a few guest acts, including pop-punk star Avril Lavigne.

The two join forces for “Grow,” which arrives as an anthem towards self-care and doing all things necessary to advance on the journey towards self-improvement. It also features Travis Barker who delivers a strong boost to the song’s production. During a recent interview with Alt Press, Willow spoke about collaborating with Lavigne.

“My goodness. She’s just amazing,” the singer said. “She knows this genre like the back of her hand. It was just effortless watching her come up with her verse. Just the tone of her voice and how she knows exactly the right tone that’s going to work with the song.” Willow added, “When I heard her verse, I was like, ‘Oh no, should I even get on this?’ Because I’m not going to sound nearly as hardcore or amazing as she sounds. But then I was like, ‘You know what? Don’t go back into that mindset. Be confident, hold your head up high and sing this damn song with this amazing woman.’ I’m so excited for it.”

In addition to Lavigne, Lately I Feel Everything also includes guest appearances from Alya Tesler-Mabe, Tierra Whack, Cherry Glazer, and three additional features from Travis Barker, with one coming on “Transparent Soul,” the lead single from the album.

Lately I Feel Everything is out 7/16 via MSFTSMusic/Roc Nation. Get it here.