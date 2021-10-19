With her recent album Lately I Feel Everything, Willow drew inspiration from the punk music she listened to growing up. In a full-circle moment, the singer was able to work with pop-punk star Travis Scott and even collaborated with the original “Punk Princess” Avril Lavigne. Now, Willow and Lavigne team up once again to prove that self-care can still be punk in their noisy “Grow” video.

Directed by Dana Trippe, the fast-paced “Grow” video follows Willow and Lavigne as they take New York City by storm. It opens with Willow going through a difficult breakup, but eventually realizing she can be the bigger person — so much show that she physically grows taller than the NYC skyline.

Ahead of the visual release, Willow spoke to Alt Press about her time working with Lavigne, praising the musician for her “effortless” songwriting:

“My goodness. She’s just amazing. She knows this genre like the back of her hand. It was just effortless watching her come up with her verse. Just the tone of her voice and how she knows exactly the right tone that’s going to work with the song. When I heard her verse, I was like, ‘Oh no, should I even get on this?’ Because I’m not going to sound nearly as hardcore or amazing as she sounds. But then I was like, ‘You know what? Don’t go back into that mindset. Be confident, hold your head up high and sing this damn song with this amazing woman.’ I’m so excited for it.”

Watch Willow and Lavigne’s “Grow” video above.

Lately I Feel Everything is out now via Roc Nation/MSFTS Music/Polydor. Get it here.