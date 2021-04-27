At just 20 years old, Willow already has over a decade of experience in the music industry. With four albums to her name already, Willow is able to take her music in all sorts of directions. That’s why with her upcoming LP, Willow is showing off her pop punk side. The musician released her Travis Barker-featuring track “Transparent Soul,” ushering in a new era of music.

Willow’s “Transparent Soul” single arrived alongside an equally energetic visual. With expressive vocal delivery, Willow leans on raucous guitars to serve up a scathing critique of someone’s character. “I knew a boy just like you / He’s a snake just like you / Such a fake just like you / But I can see the truth,” she sings.

The musician’s new song is a callback to the artists she grew up listening to in the heyday of pop punk: Avril Lavigne, My Chemical Romance, and Paramore. Speaking about the new direction of her upcoming album, which she has yet to detail, Willow explained why she decided to explore a pop punk sound:

“I never felt like I could sing that kind of music because I was always trained to sing R&B and pop. I realized that it’s not my voice that can’t sing this kind of music. I was afraid to sing this kind of music because I wasn’t sure what people would think.”

Watch Willow’s “Transparent Soul” video above.

