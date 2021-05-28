It was in 2010 that Willow Smith broke into the music mainstream with “Whip My Hair,” when she was just 9 years old. A lot has changed since then: She’s 20 now and she’s going in a more pop-punk direction. She recruited one of the genre’s most revered (and busy) figures, Travis Barker, to assist on her latest single, “Transparent Soul,” for which she has shared a new video today.

The clip follows two narratives, one of Willow and Barker performing the song with her band, and another of Willow encountering a mysterious figure at a show. Willow says of the clip, “I’m so happy that I got to bring these two parts of myself together, this spiritual part of myself into this pop punk angsty world that I wanted to create for the video. I’m so honored and excited for you guys to see it.”

She also previously explained why she was once hesitant to pursue her current musical direction, saying “I never felt like I could sing that kind of music because I was always trained to sing R&B and pop. I realized that it’s not my voice that can’t sing this kind of music. I was afraid to sing this kind of music because I wasn’t sure what people would think.”

Watch the “Transparent Soul” video above.