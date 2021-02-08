Last week Evan Rachel Wood accused her ex-fiance Marilyn Manson of serious abuse, including rape, anti-semitism, racism, brain-washing, and more. The horrific allegations come a few years after Wood had talked about her past abuse without naming the abuser, but after she named Manson, born Brian Warner, others started coming forward with their own experiences. Corey Feldman accused Manson of “mental and emotional abuse,” and ramifications from around the industry began to come down, as Manson was cut from several TV shows and dropped by his record label.

When at least four other women came forward with their own stories, Manson responded, calling the accusations “horrible distortions of reality.” Today’s allegation is pretty straightforward though, coming from Ellie Roswell of the UK band Wolf Alice. On Twitter today, Roswell shared that Manson had filmed an up skirt video of her when she met him at a festival. She also shared her solidarity with Wood, and other survivors, and called out his tour manage for responding “he does this kind of thing all the time.” Below is her full statement, and the original tweets.

“Solidarity to Evan Rachel Wood and those calling out Marilyn Manson. It’s sad to see people defending him, just because he put his depravity in plain sight doesn’t give him a free pass to abuse women?! I met Marilyn backstage at a festival a few years ago. After his compliments towards my band became more and more hyperbolic I became suspicious of his behaviour. I was shocked to look down and see he was filming up my skirt with a GoPro. There were no repercussions for his behaviour, his tour manager simply said ‘he does this kind of thing all the time.’ If he does this kind of thing all the time why on earth has he been headlining festivals for so many years? When will we stop enabling misogynists on the account of their success? Women must feel safe in the male dominated world that is the music industry. I wasn’t sure whether to bring any of this up but Manson claims in his recent statement that his relationships were ‘entirely consensual’ – I don’t think he knows the meaning of consent if he goes around up-skirting young women at festivals. Thank you for your courage Evan <3”

