In 2017, Canadian indie-rockers Wolf Parade returned with Cry Cry Cry, which was their first album in seven years. Following that long gap, it appears the group will resume releasing albums at a more consistent rate: Wolf Parade has announced that their upcoming album, Thin Mind, is set for release on January 24, 2020 via Sub Pop. They also shared the new song “Forest Green,” which marks the group’s return to bring a trio: Dante DeCaro, who previously joined the group in 2005, departed amicably in 2018. The rollicking rocker strongly suggests that Thin Mind will be a high-energy and exciting way to kick off 2020.

Keyboardist Spencer Krug says of the album title, “Thin Mind refers to the way that being around too much tech has made our focus thin.” Guitarist Dan Boeckner adds, “It’s opening one more page, scrolling one more thing, and the weird, sort-of hollow automaton feeling that you get from it.” Drummer Arlen Thompson also says, “This record is very personal, but at the same time, we’re all coming from the same place of a general sense of anxiety. How do you deal with the constant barrage of having your opinions swayed by all these different actors when you don’t know who they are or what their purpose is? There is no normal anymore.”

Listen to “Forest Green” above, and below, find the Thin Mind album art and tracklist, as well as Wolf Parade’s upcoming tour dates (featuring support from Land Of Talk and Jo Passed).

1. “Under Glass”

2. “Julia Take Your Man Home”

3. “Forest Green”

4. “Out Of Control”

5. “The Static Age”

6. “As Kind As You Can”

7. “Fall Into The Future”

8. “Wandering Son”

9. “Against The Day”

10. “Town Square”

01/27/2020 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

01/29/2020 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

01/30/2020 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater *

01/31/2020 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern *

02/01/2020 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

02/03/2020 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

02/04/2020 — Dallas, TX @ Trees *

02/05/2020 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre *

02/07/2020 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

02/08/2020 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre *

02/09/2020 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

02/11/2020 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox *

02/12/2020 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore **

02/16/2020 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall **

02/17/2020 — London, ON @ London Music Hall **

02/18/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club **

02/21/2020 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer **

02/22/2020 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club **

02/23/2020 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club **

02/24/2020 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel **

03/02/2020 — Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

03/03/2020 — Hamburg, DE @ Knust

03/04/2020 — Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

03/06/2020 — Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

03/07/2020 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

03/08/2020 — Luxembourg, LX @ Rotondes

03/09/2020 — Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

03/10/2020 — Brussels, BE @ Orangerie @ Botanique

03/11/2020 — London, UK @ The Dome

03/13/2020 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla

03/14/2020 — Manchester, UK @ YES (Pink Room)

03/15/2020 — Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

* with Land Of Talk

** with Jo Passed

Thin Mind is out 01/24/2020 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.