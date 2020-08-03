Young Jesus Deliver An Epic Album Closer With ‘Magicians’

Those of you subscribed to our newsletter might have already heard the new track from Young Jesus, which we made available exclusively to subscribers earlier today. Back in 2018, we called Young Jesus “one of the best and most adventurous indie rock bands” of that year. Now, two years removed from the release of 2018’s The Whole Thing Is Just There, the Los Angeles quartet is back with Welcome To Conceptual Beach, an eight-track effort that invites listeners into vocalist/guitarist John Rossiter’s personal mental refuge, an idyllic spot where all of his needs are met, that exists only in his imagination

“Magicians” is the final track on Welcome To Conceptual Beach is a ten-minute epic that takes you on a journey through genre boundaries, blending post-rock and emo and math rock to create something vibrant and beautiful. It meanders with wandering riffs before locking into pristine build-ups that hammer home the strength of Young Jesus and declares the band’s newest as one of the best of the year so far.

Welcome To Conceptual Beach is out August 14 on Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here and don’t forget to subscribe to the weekly Indie Mixtape newsletter below to be the first in line for new music from bands you love, as well as recommendations of bands you don’t know and other special goodies.