After releasing the surprise EP The Asymptotical World earlier this summer and heading on a handful of tour dates, Yves Tumor is back with another announcement. They’re planning on hitting the road once again early next year for an absolutely massive tour with nearly 50 stops acorss the UK, Europe, and North America.
Tumor’s upcoming tour kicks off in late February in Warsaw, Poland before coming to a close in Vancouver, BC at the end of August. Check out the full list of Tumor’s 2022 tour dates below.
02/23/2022 — Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum
02/24/2022 — Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
02/25/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Trauma Bar
02/26/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
02/28/2022 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall
03/01/2022 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Main Hall
03/02/2022 — Gent, BE @ Balzaal Vooruit
03/03/2022 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo
03/05/2022 — Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew (Matinée Show)
03/05/2022 — Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew (Evening Show)
03/06/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ Drygate
03/07/2022 — Dublin, IE @ Whelans
03/08/2022 — London, UK @ Troxy
03/09/2022 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk
03/10/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Yes (Matinée Show)
03/10/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Yes (Evening Show)
03/11/2022 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
03/16/2022 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
03/17/2022 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
03/18/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom
03/19/2022 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
03/20/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
03/22/2022 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
03/23/2022 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
03/24/2022 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
03/25/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ Old House Rock
03/26/2022 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
03/27/2022 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
03/29/2022 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
03/30/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
03/31/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House
04/01/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
04/03/2022 — Boston, MA @ Royale
06/23/2022 — Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest
06/10/2022 — Ferropolis, DE @ Melt Festival
06/16/2022 — Helsinki, FL @ Sideways Festival
06/20/2022 — Kyiv, UA @ Bel Etage
07/06/2022 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool
07/08/2022 — Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/16/2022 — Dour, BE @ DOUR Festival
08/06/2022 — Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/10/2022 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/19/2022 — London, UK @ All Points East
08/20/2022 — Parades de Coura, PT @ Parades de Coura Festival
08/30/2022 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
08/27/2022 — Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic
08/28/2022 — Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic
08/31/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Tickets to Tumor’s 2022 tour dates are on sale 12/16 at 10 a.m. local time. Get them here.