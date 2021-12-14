After releasing the surprise EP The Asymptotical World earlier this summer and heading on a handful of tour dates, Yves Tumor is back with another announcement. They’re planning on hitting the road once again early next year for an absolutely massive tour with nearly 50 stops acorss the UK, Europe, and North America.

Tumor’s upcoming tour kicks off in late February in Warsaw, Poland before coming to a close in Vancouver, BC at the end of August. Check out the full list of Tumor’s 2022 tour dates below.

02/23/2022 — Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum

02/24/2022 — Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

02/25/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Trauma Bar

02/26/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

02/28/2022 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall

03/01/2022 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Main Hall

03/02/2022 — Gent, BE @ Balzaal Vooruit

03/03/2022 — Paris, FR @ Trabendo

03/05/2022 — Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew (Matinée Show)

03/05/2022 — Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew (Evening Show)

03/06/2022 — Glasgow, UK @ Drygate

03/07/2022 — Dublin, IE @ Whelans

03/08/2022 — London, UK @ Troxy

03/09/2022 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk

03/10/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Yes (Matinée Show)

03/10/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Yes (Evening Show)

03/11/2022 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

03/16/2022 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

03/17/2022 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

03/18/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ 1015 Folsom

03/19/2022 — Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

03/20/2022 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

03/22/2022 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

03/23/2022 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

03/24/2022 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

03/25/2022 — St. Louis, MO @ Old House Rock

03/26/2022 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

03/27/2022 — Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

03/29/2022 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

03/30/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

03/31/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Opera House

04/01/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

04/03/2022 — Boston, MA @ Royale

06/23/2022 — Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

06/10/2022 — Ferropolis, DE @ Melt Festival

06/16/2022 — Helsinki, FL @ Sideways Festival

06/20/2022 — Kyiv, UA @ Bel Etage

07/06/2022 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool

07/08/2022 — Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/16/2022 — Dour, BE @ DOUR Festival

08/06/2022 — Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/10/2022 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/19/2022 — London, UK @ All Points East

08/20/2022 — Parades de Coura, PT @ Parades de Coura Festival

08/30/2022 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08/27/2022 — Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

08/28/2022 — Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

08/31/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Tickets to Tumor’s 2022 tour dates are on sale 12/16 at 10 a.m. local time. Get them here.