After releasing the exquisite LP Heaven To A Tortured Mind, Yves Tumor briefly pivoted to the world of high fashion. Their music appeared in Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2021 collection video, and they even modeled in an Byredo eye makeup campaign. But they’re now ushering in a new era of music, complete with a colorful video.
Yves Tumor returned Tuesday to release the innovative alt-rock track “Jackie,” which features a pair of emotive electric guitars and a skittering beat that builds to a powerful chorus. The accompanying video reflects the track’s experimental nature, following the musician as they tepidly explore a disorienting sci-fi world.
In a statement about the visual’s creative process, producer Actual Objects said, “We loved collaborating with Yves Tumor on ‘Jackie’ — we’ve been massive fans for years. Their work is always so forward looking, and has always been a major inspiration for us. ‘Jackie’ was a chance for us to dig deep into our toolkit and work with some of our most experimental techniques.”
Watch Yves Tumor’s “Jackie” video above and find their 2021 and 2022 tour dates below.
09/11/2021 — Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee WI Cactus Club
09/12/2021 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago IL Pitchfork Festival
09/12/2021 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
10/22/2021 — Miami, FL @ III Points Festival
10/24/2021 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/25/2021 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10/26/2021 — NYC @ Webster Hall
10/29/2021 — Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse On Watts
10/30/2021 — Austin, TX @ TBA
10/31/2021 — San Francisco CA @ Outside Lands
11/02/2021 — Denver CO @ Denver CO Stanley Hotel
11/03/2021 — Seattle, WA @ Numos
11/08/2021 — Los Angeles CA @ The Fonda
11/13/2021 — Las Vegas NV @ Day N Vegas
11/15/2021 — Pioneertown CA @ Desert Daze
02/02/2022 — Warsaw PL @ Hydrozagadka
02/24/2022 — Prague CZ @ Meet Factory
02/26/2022 — Berlin DE @ Gretchen
02/28/2022 — Copenhagen DK @ Vega
03/01/2022 — Amsterdam NL @ Paradiso Noord
03/02/2022 — Gent BE @ Balzaal Vooruit
03/03/2022 — Paris FR @ Trabendo
03/05/2022 — Bristol UK @ Strange Brew
03/06/2022 — Glasgow UK @ Stereo
03/07/2022 — Dublin IE @ Whelans
03/08/2022 — London UK @ Electric Brixton
03/09/2022 — Brighton UK @ Chalk
03/10/2022 — Manchester UK @ Yes