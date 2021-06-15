After releasing the exquisite LP Heaven To A Tortured Mind, Yves Tumor briefly pivoted to the world of high fashion. Their music appeared in Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2021 collection video, and they even modeled in an Byredo eye makeup campaign. But they’re now ushering in a new era of music, complete with a colorful video.

Yves Tumor returned Tuesday to release the innovative alt-rock track “Jackie,” which features a pair of emotive electric guitars and a skittering beat that builds to a powerful chorus. The accompanying video reflects the track’s experimental nature, following the musician as they tepidly explore a disorienting sci-fi world.

In a statement about the visual’s creative process, producer Actual Objects said, “We loved collaborating with Yves Tumor on ‘Jackie’ — we’ve been massive fans for years. Their work is always so forward looking, and has always been a major inspiration for us. ‘Jackie’ was a chance for us to dig deep into our toolkit and work with some of our most experimental techniques.”

Watch Yves Tumor’s “Jackie” video above and find their 2021 and 2022 tour dates below.

09/11/2021 — Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee WI Cactus Club

09/12/2021 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago IL Pitchfork Festival

09/12/2021 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

10/22/2021 — Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

10/24/2021 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/25/2021 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/26/2021 — NYC @ Webster Hall

10/29/2021 — Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse On Watts

10/30/2021 — Austin, TX @ TBA

10/31/2021 — San Francisco CA @ Outside Lands

11/02/2021 — Denver CO @ Denver CO Stanley Hotel

11/03/2021 — Seattle, WA @ Numos

11/08/2021 — Los Angeles CA @ The Fonda

11/13/2021 — Las Vegas NV @ Day N Vegas

11/15/2021 — Pioneertown CA @ Desert Daze

02/02/2022 — Warsaw PL @ Hydrozagadka

02/24/2022 — Prague CZ @ Meet Factory

02/26/2022 — Berlin DE @ Gretchen

02/28/2022 — Copenhagen DK @ Vega

03/01/2022 — Amsterdam NL @ Paradiso Noord

03/02/2022 — Gent BE @ Balzaal Vooruit

03/03/2022 — Paris FR @ Trabendo

03/05/2022 — Bristol UK @ Strange Brew

03/06/2022 — Glasgow UK @ Stereo

03/07/2022 — Dublin IE @ Whelans

03/08/2022 — London UK @ Electric Brixton

03/09/2022 — Brighton UK @ Chalk

03/10/2022 — Manchester UK @ Yes