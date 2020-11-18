Yves Tumor put forth their ambitious album Heaven To A Tortured Mind back in April as a determined follow-up to their acclaimed 2018 effort Safe In The Hands Of Love. Though the record has been out several months, the musician has only shared two visuals to accompanying the project. Aiming to change that fact, Tumor called on their contributor Diana Gordon to star alongside them in a mind-bending visual to their track “Kerosene!”

Directed by Cody Critecheloe, Diana Gordon stars as Tumor’s jealousy-fueled ex. Gordon spots Tumor with a new love interest, sparking a chain reaction of events involving a bougie lunch, an eye-catching whip, and a series of deadly golf balls which ultimately concludes with a fatal car crash.

Speaking to the visual’s concept in a statement, Critcheloe said, “We set out to create an epic rock-n-roll-swindled story around a motley crew of characters as they navigate a day in the life of what should be called the Hottest/Nastiest love-triangle in what’s left of Middle America… Yes, it’s all true: Yves Tumor, Diana Gordon, Bailey Stiles and Chris Greatti tear it crazy as they loosen a few notches on the Bible Belt in pursuit of glam-packed caloric excess all-across-the-bored.”

Watch Yves Tumor’s “Kerosene!” video above.

Heaven To A Tortured Mind is out now via Warp Records.