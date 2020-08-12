In April, Yves Tumor dropped Heaven To A Tortured Mind, which is one of the most critically acclaimed albums of the year so far (including by Uproxx). Now the experimental artist is continuing to drop terrific work stemming from the album with a new visual for “Strawberry Privilege.”

It’s technically a lyric video, but this one is more than just words on a screen. The clip stars Tumor and Julie Cumming (who sings on the song) and was directed by Jordan Hemingway and Collin Fletcher. As the lyrics flash on the screen, they are accompanied by colorful and distorted videos of the two vocalists, making for a psychedelic experience overall.

The clip also arrives alongside exclusive new Merch that Tumor is selling on their Bandcamp page. Additionally, Tumor is also the subject of a new Highsnobiety feature that published today, for which they were painted by Ssion’s Cody Critcheloe. The paintings were presented with a piece of text written by poet and musician James Massiah.

In July, Tumor shared something called Anonymous Club, the website for which reads, “Anonymous exists to be a machine for inspiration. A machine that brings dreams to life and shapes pop culture. Anonymous is a platform for sound and culture It is a machine for inspiration. […] Anonymous helps artists create their work by helping them occupy their ideal world. We imagine a place where things are possible in order to make them more possible. We promote fantasies to inspire others, we make them real to inspire ourselves. […] Anonymous was created in order to fill an empty space in culture. Anonymous operates instinctually, going where it feels needed and allowing ideas to evolve organically and become what they’re meant to be.”

Watch the “Strawberry Privilege” video above and revisit our review of Heaven To A Tortured Mind here.