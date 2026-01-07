The start of a new year tends to be a bit of a slow period in the music world; After a relaxing holiday season, it takes a moment for artists to wake up. Not multi-talented icon Bruno Mars: This week, he took to X to tweet simply, “My album is done.” At long last, Mars has a new solo album on the way and it’s a moment worth paying attention to.

Before this, Mars’ most recent album was 2016’s 24K Magic. That doesn’t mean he’s been slacking for a decade. Rather, he’s been quite busy remaining one of contemporary music’s most successful and visible artists. His Lady Gaga collaboration “Die With A Smile” was a chart-topping smash, while the Sexyy Red link-up “Fat Juicy & Wet” and the Rosé joint track “APT.” were hits in their own right, too. The videos for those three songs captured the public’s attention, racking up just shy of 4 billion total views on YouTube in a little more than a year. That’s not even mentioning Silk Sonic, the Grammy-winning, culture-leading duo Mars formed with Anderson .Paak in 2021.

Mars is a hit-maker, but critics love him, too. So, on all fronts, his upcoming album (the official title and release date of which we’re eagerly awaiting) and the surrounding rollout are set to be one of 2026’s cultural tentpoles and a massive opportunity for brands eager to surround a verified blockbuster.

