Bruno Mars 2021 getty
Getty Image

Bruno Mars’ Long-Awaited First Solo Album In A Decade Is Finally Coming, He Declares

Bruno Mars has been as busy and successful as anybody lately. He had two huge singles in 2024 with the Rosé collaboration “APT.” and the Lady Gaga duet “Die With A Smile.” In 2021, he and Anderson .Paak formed the duo Silk Sonic and dropped a hit debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which spawned the chart-topping single “Leave The Door Open.” All this activity might make it easy to forget that it’s actually been a long time since Mars released a proper solo album: His latest is 24K Magic, from way back in 2016.

Soon, this will change. Yesterday (January 5), Mars took to X to declare, “My album is done.”

So far, no additional info, like an album title or release date, have been revealed.

Meanwhile, a Mars collaborator recently revealed that Mars sat on “Die With A Smile” for a long time before presenting the track to Lady Gaga, saying, “He was such a genius for pulling that out of the back of his subconscious memory because of the timing of that movie [Gaga’s Joker: Folie a Deux], which is also how Lady Gaga came into his mind as a collaborator. Then when we found out that wasn’t gonna be a thing, he had already kind of started the ball rolling because the power of Bruno compels you.”

