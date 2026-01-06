Bruno Mars has been as busy and successful as anybody lately. He had two huge singles in 2024 with the Rosé collaboration “APT.” and the Lady Gaga duet “Die With A Smile.” In 2021, he and Anderson .Paak formed the duo Silk Sonic and dropped a hit debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, which spawned the chart-topping single “Leave The Door Open.” All this activity might make it easy to forget that it’s actually been a long time since Mars released a proper solo album: His latest is 24K Magic, from way back in 2016.

Soon, this will change. Yesterday (January 5), Mars took to X to declare, “My album is done.”

So far, no additional info, like an album title or release date, have been revealed.

Meanwhile, a Mars collaborator recently revealed that Mars sat on “Die With A Smile” for a long time before presenting the track to Lady Gaga, saying, “He was such a genius for pulling that out of the back of his subconscious memory because of the timing of that movie [Gaga’s Joker: Folie a Deux], which is also how Lady Gaga came into his mind as a collaborator. Then when we found out that wasn’t gonna be a thing, he had already kind of started the ball rolling because the power of Bruno compels you.”