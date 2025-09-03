In August, Maryland-born alt-R&B singer Dijon released his second studio album, Baby, before announcing his new tour. The timing was perfect, for an artist — a leader of the modern alt-R&B movement — whose name has never been hotter.

In the past 90 days, he’s seen a 223% surge in Spotify listeners, thanks in part to a timely collaboration with pop mainstay Justin Bieber, while combined views of his songs on YouTube have peaked at well over 25 million. Like listeners of fellow genre-redefining acts like Daniel Caesar, Giveon, and Khalid, Dijon’s young audience has adopted the artist’s high-low aesthetic, jumping on both luxury trends and retro vibes, capturing concert footage on their iPhones but taking photos via Polaroid. Likewise, they are ahead of the curve, jumping aboard the bandwagon before it ever left the station — or just as it departs, signaling the aesthetics, sounds, and trends of the future.

Since the album’s release, Dijon has paid off their predictive prowess, securing a slot on Coachella’s 2026 lineup and receiving a big-name co-sign from Bon Iver, who recruited him, along with Jacob Elordi, Cristin Milioti, and more in his video for “Day One.” Dijon’s taking off, and his rise looks to continue, with new heights on the way in 2026.

Take a deeper look at the market and music culture impact of Dijon below.