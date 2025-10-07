Earlier this year, there was some confusion when a photo of Bon Iver and actress Cristin Milioti appeared in a behind-the-scenes SABLE, fABLE photo book. Why were they together, posing for a photo? Crucially, why did they look like a couple, complete with Justin Vernon holding a baby?

As far as why they were together, it appears we now have our answer: Today (October 7), Bon Iver shared a star-studded new video for “Day One.”

The song itself features Dijon and Flock Of Dimes (Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner), and they’re in the video, too, aside from them and Milioti, the visual also features Jacob Elordi and St. Vincent’s Annie Clark. Why? Well, the video starts with an on-screen message: “In 2025, Bon Iver announced his retirement, and the search began for his replacement. These are the audition tapes.”

From there, the video goes about how you’d expect: A bunch of different folks, taking to a gymnasium, put their hats in the ring to be the next Bon Iver, doing so as they mouth along to the song. It’s a fun and silly little thing, but those focused on the plot will end upset, as it’s not revealed who was chosen.

SABLE, fABLE is out now via Jagjaguwar. Find more information here.