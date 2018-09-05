There Are 15 Cent Flights From Hong Kong Right Now





Unsplash

Sometimes deals come along that sound too good to be true. HK Express is currently running a sales promotion where outbound flights cost one Hong Kong Dollar. Converted into U.S. Dollars, that’s about 15 cents, for one leg of a roundtrip flight. On the surface that sounds way too good to be true. Can cheap flights even be that cheap?

Yes, they can. Mostly. The sale is running through September 9th and is only good on travel between September and next August. What we’re dealing with here is basically a free leg of the flight as long as you book a roundtrip. For instance, a flight from Hong Kong to Da Nang (Vietnam) breaks down like this: $1 (HKD) for the flight to Da Nang and $398 (HKD) back from Da Nang to Hong Kong. But still… that’s roughly $50 USD for a roundtrip flight.

Granted, you’ll need to be in Asia to take advantage of this. Still, we’re living in the days when flights to Asia from Europe and Hawaii are often less than $250 roundtrip, thanks to carriers like Fly Scoot and AirAsia. Once you’re there, you can score flights for less than a bottle of water with deals like this one — and that allows you to expand your plans and experience more while there.

Check out a sample itinerary below:

Booking.hkexpress.com