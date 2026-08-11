About a month ago, my editor reached out and essentially ordered me to sign up for a press junket for a new movie that finally came out in theaters last week. It’s called Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, and it’s a knowingly campy and often quite perceptive horror/comedy written and directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun (I Saw The TV Glow, We’re All Going To The World’s Fair). The film’s meta-narrative concerns an acclaimed maker of horror films (Hannah Einbinder) who is hired to reboot an ’80s slasher franchise centered on a mad killer named Little Death, and the reclusive starlet (Gillian Anderson) she’s trying to recruit for the movie. Though the actual point of Teenage Sex, it seems, is exploring the ways that even the junkiest pop culture we consume as kids continues to inform, shape, and (yes) warp our minds well into adulthood.

My editor did not insist that I write about this film for any of those attributes, however. Instead, he immediately sent me an urgent Slack message because of one scene that takes place at roughly the film’s midpoint. Now, to discuss this scene in detail would mean spoiling what is the flashiest set piece, so I’ll only divulge exactly two pieces of information. One is not specific at all, especially since we’re talking about a “horror/comedy” here. The other is more specific, and might be considered a spoiler, but it pertains to a needle drop so incongruous that it should compel the average viewer to see this movie more rather than less, just to witness how the hell they pull this one off.

Okay, here goes: It’s a murder scene — a deliriously gory mass murder scene — set to “A Long December” by Counting Crows.

As perhaps the most prolific “talker about Counting Crows-related ephemera, but especially ‘A Long December’” in modern music criticism, I understood perfectly why my editor wanted me to go on this junket and ask the writer/director why they used this song, and why they used it in this way, and what (if anything) might Adam Duritz have to say about any of this.

So far, I’ve tried to not be spoiler-y about the scene, but the interview explores how the song is used in the film so please stop reading if you haven’t seen the film or want to see the movie without any prior knowledge.

Hi Jane. I have very specific questions for my time. I’m only asking about “A Long December.”

Sure.

For starters: Why this song? And why use it this way?

Well, the first thing about Counting Crows is that I have a second cousin, Doug, who was their guitar tech in the ’90s. So when I was like 12 years old, I got to go see them. And I went backstage and I met them. They were such a gateway band for me. I loved that music. Their first two albums and their live album that they put out around the same time, they were constantly in rotation. And so much of the music that I still love, I feel like owes such a spiritual debt to those records. The sort of confessional singer-songwriter, happy/sadness of those songs, it’s eternal. I went through a breakup in 2024 and I was just clinging to Recovering the Satellites.