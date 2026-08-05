Hard Summer 2026 Is What Peak Dance Music Festivals Should Look Like

HARD Summer lives up to its name: it goes hard. And the 2026 edition of the dance and electronic music festival, which took place from August 1-2 in Southern California’s Hollywood Park, was no exception.

Across those two days, tens of thousands of attendees gathered to experience one of the year’s biggest music events, with non-stop performances and jaw-dropping stage visuals that has made HARD Summer a fixture of the festival calendar.

The exceptional lineup of global icons and rising stars included Kali Uchis, Knock2 B2B Zedd, Tokischa, Zack Fox, Underscores, 2hollis, Snow Strippers, Frost Children, Shygirl, and Mau P. Festival-goers were also treated to sets from Brutalismus 3000, Charlotte de Witte, Chris Lorenzo, Confidence Man, DJ Snake, HYPERBEAM (Odd Mob x OMNOM), Maceo Plex, Mau P, MCR-T, RL Grime, salute, Sammy Virji, Six Sex, Tiga, Vintage Culture, VTSS, and so much more.

HARD Summer 2026 put Hollywood Park at the center of the dance music universe. But if you couldn’t make it, or if you were there and want to relive the fun, check out some select photos from HARD Summer 2026 below.