08.5_Josh_Image Set_1024x450
Alden Bonecutter/Jamal Eid/Orhun Uygur/Carlos Sotelo

Hard Summer 2026 Is What Peak Dance Music Festivals Should Look Like

HARD Summer lives up to its name: it goes hard. And the 2026 edition of the dance and electronic music festival, which took place from August 1-2 in Southern California’s Hollywood Park, was no exception.

Across those two days, tens of thousands of attendees gathered to experience one of the year’s biggest music events, with non-stop performances and jaw-dropping stage visuals that has made HARD Summer a fixture of the festival calendar.

The exceptional lineup of global icons and rising stars included Kali Uchis, Knock2 B2B Zedd, Tokischa, Zack Fox, Underscores, 2hollis, Snow Strippers, Frost Children, Shygirl, and Mau P. Festival-goers were also treated to sets from Brutalismus 3000, Charlotte de Witte, Chris Lorenzo, Confidence Man, DJ Snake, HYPERBEAM (Odd Mob x OMNOM), Maceo Plex, Mau P, MCR-T, RL Grime, salute, Sammy Virji, Six Sex, Tiga, Vintage Culture, VTSS, and so much more.

HARD Summer 2026 put Hollywood Park at the center of the dance music universe. But if you couldn’t make it, or if you were there and want to relive the fun, check out some select photos from HARD Summer 2026 below.

Kali Uchis

JAMAL EID

Underscores

alden bonecutter

Snow Strippers

Jordan Sabillo

Frost Children

ALDEN BONECUTTER

2Hollis

Brandon Densley

RL Grime

Keiki-Lani Knudsen

RØZ

JAKE WEST

Brutalismus 3000

Orhun Uygur

Zack Fox

Brandon Densley

Miluhska

DEMIAN BECERRA

Shygirl Presents Club Shy

DEMIAN BECERRA

Tokischa

Jordan Sabillo

Six Sex

Faith Nguyen

Hard Summer

Jamal Eid
Jake West
Jordan Sabillo
Jordan Sabillo
Orhun Uygur
Saylor Nedelman
Jamal Eid
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