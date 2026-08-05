Bella Kay is having a massive 2026. The singer-songwriter released her debut album My Reckless Abandon on Atlantic Records in July; “Iloveitiloveitiloveit” has spent over 20 weeks on the Hot 100; and she just played her biggest show ever at Lollapalooza.

But Kay found time in her busy schedule to be the latest guest on Sound Check, the series hosted by Uproxx‘s Jeremy Hecht where music makes tough decisions. And they don’t get much tougher than Tate McRae vs. Sabrina Carpenter.

Here’s how it works: Kay picks between a pair of different-sounding songs with the ultimate goal of Hecht guessing her lifetime anthem. This episode’s difficult choices include Gigi Perez vs. Rihanna, Olivia Rodrigo vs. Lizzy McAlpine, Beyoncé vs. Megan Thee Stallion. Hecht even had her choose between two of her own songs: “The Sick” or “21st Street.” Along the way, Kay also opened up about her favorite artists, listening to music in the morning, complicated love songs, her songwriting process, her new era, and more. The quick-fire format led to some interesting and surprising revelations.

Knowing her answers, will Jeremy be able to guess Bella Kay’s lifetime anthem? You’ll have to watch her take the Sound Check challenge in the video above to find out.