Fiji Is Reopening To Some Vaccinated Travelers Very Soon

In another boon for paradise-seeking travelers, Fiji just announced that their nearly two years of isolation from tourism are about to end. While this is great news for Fiji’s travel industry, it only applies to a handful of countries and, of course, comes with a few caveats.

Before we get into what you’ll need to do to visit paradise, let’s look at what Fiji has done to reopen. Back in July, the island’s government implemented the “no jab, no job” initiative. That’s pretty clear messaging and, now, 96.6 percent of those over 18 have had their first dose of the vaccine (over 80 percent are double dosed). The government feels that this measure — along with refitted hotels, an updated airport, app tracking, and a short quarantine period — will be enough to ensure the safety of the island’s largely Indigenous population.

When it comes to you traveling to Fiji, there are a few things you need besides getting two doses of a covid vaccine. You’ll be required to present a negative PCR test before travel that’s less than three days old. You’ll also receive a rapid antigen test upon arrival at Nadi International Airport. Tourists will have to undergo a ” two or three-day hotel confinement,” according to reporting in The Guardian, which seems pretty standard since resort stays are why most tourists are there.

All of this is set to begin on November 11th (though the first international flight doesn’t arrive until December 1st) for fully vaccinated citizens from 14 countries — including the U.S. — and most of the Pacific Island nations. You’ll also need to prebook a hotel stay (which you’d do anyway) at a “Care Fiji Commitment” resort that has been fitted out to deal with you in case you do get sick (remember, incubation for COVID-19 is 5-6 days). Lastly, you’ll need to download the careFIJI contact tracing app and keep it activated and connected to Bluetooth the whole time you’re traveling around the island(s).

Hopefully, these tactics will help ensure that Fiji can remain open to tourism and get its economy back up and running. Until then, enjoy these Instagram images from the island!

Check out the 2021 Uproxx Fall Experience Guide here!