Hotels We Love: Andaz Maui Is Peak ‘Slow Hawaii Vacation’

There are a lot of “right” ways to do Hawaii, and… I genuinely love most of them. I love the version where you go a little rugged — where the roads get thinner, there are creepers dangling all around you, and cliffs to jump off around every bend in the road. I love the surf version, too — where the waves dictate the pace, meals are there as fuel, and the fear of offending a local in the water has me at my most courteous.
But over the past few years, I’ve found another version of Hawaii that is tough to deny — the one where I just chill and chill and chill. That’s the version I lived at Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. And I didn’t realize how badly I needed it until I was already there.
Why It’s Awesome
Like… four minutes after arrival, my trip fell into a rhythm that felt almost suspiciously easy. I woke up early, sunlight already pouring through sheer curtains, and started with the sort of resort feast that could be excessive if it wasn’t so thoughtfully put together — bright fruit, warm pastries, and local espresso.
The air was soft. The sun warmed my skin. The plumeria were in bloom. You know… all the elements of a Hawaii postcard.
For three days, I wandered down to the white sand beach and slipped into the water before I was even fully awake. Later, I’d snorkel just offshore, watching sea turtles glide through the cerulean sea (see how poetic this idyll made me!?). After that? Long afternoon naps. A pulp detective novel by the pool. A cocktail at 3pm.
This wasn’t a trip about conquering an itinerary. It was about settling into a pace I hadn’t allowed myself in a long time. And the Andaz Maui at Wailea made that incredibly easy.
In-House Food & Drink
Kaʻana Kitchen anchors the dining experience, and it’s the kind of restaurant that immediately tells you what the resort values. The kitchen is open, the ingredients are local and seasonal, and the food feels thoughtful while still being crowd-pleasing. The wagyu hanger steak with green papaya was my personal highlight on the menu — a perfect combo of brightness and savory flavors. The seared scallops with parmesean gnocci was also a joy.
Breakfast became a daily ritual (one I skip at home) — defitinely something to linger over. This was both because of all the fresh fruit and pastry options and that warm, convivial energy that (again) is sort of part of the “mainlander visiting the islands” fantasy.
Beyond that, I have to say the poolside service was very attentive and the menu was thorough. And if you’re staying in a villa, as I was, the private dining experience is unparalleled. Just super dialed and definitely “special feeling.” This seems to be something of an Andaz trademark because I had the “villa dining” at their Costa Rica property too, and it was similarly fantastic.
Amenities
The property stretches across a generous oceanfront footprint in Wailea, with Mokapu Beach unfolding right in front of you — white sand, gentle waves, and plenty of the aforementioned sea turtles. The architecture is clean and modern but intentionally breezy so that you don’t feel like you’re in a concrete jungle.
One of the smartest choices here is the pool layout. There are multiple pools spread across the property, including adults-only options, which means the energy naturally self-sorts. Families have space to be families. Couples and solo travelers can find calm without being annoyed by crying kids. It sounds like a small thing, but it fundamentally changes how relaxed the entire resort feels.
Here are a few more of the key features:
- Multiple pools— including infinity-edge options and adults-only spaces.
- Direct beach access — Mokapu Beach sits right in front of the resort, with excellent snorkeling just offshore.
- ʻĀwili Spa & Salon — a full-scale spa experience.
The Āwili Spa & Salon isn’t something you tack onto your stay — it’s truly special. The space itself is expansive and calm, with sauna, steam room, plunge pool, and dedicated relaxation areas that encourage you to stay longer than you meant to. Treatments lean into a sense of place, using techniques and ingredients that feel connected to Hawaii rather than imported wholesale.
You go in for a treatment and come out realizing half the day has passed. Which is the exact sort of spa I love.
Room Types & Villa Living
The standard rooms and suites are well-designed and comfortable, but the villas unlock a different version of the experience. Full kitchens, indoor-outdoor living spaces, generous lanais, and — in some cases — private plunge pools create a sense that you’re not visiting a resort so much as temporarily relocating to a calmer life.
Staying in a villa made it easy to embrace stillness for me. Mornings stretched. Evenings allowed for a whole lot of winding down. As a dude who loves modern feeling wood design touches, I felt like the interior design team on this property killed it.
What to Do Within 15 Minutes
One of the understated pleasures of this property is its proximity to the Wailea Beach Path. It’s an easy, scenic walk with the ocean on one side and manicured gardens on the other.
Bed Game
The beds here are built for recovery. After saltwater, sun, and long days of doing almost nothing, sleep arrives quickly and deeply. Afternoon naps become non-negotiable.
Rating: 9/10
Sexiness Rating
This is grown, confident sexiness. Linen. Quiet confidence. “I’ll meet you for some play time after my sauna” energy.
It’s not loud and it doesn’t need to be. Still… if you allow kids we have to shave some points off.
Rating: 8/10
Views & Photo Moments
Golden hour does a lot of work here. Ocean-facing pools, palm silhouettes, and wide-open sky mean photos tend to look better than you remember taking them.
Rating: 8/10
Bottom Line
Andaz Maui at Wailea is the hotel you choose when you want the true Hawaii reset (or to have a super relaxed few days as part of a bigger trip). It’s polished without being precious, relaxed without being sleepy, and designed around the radical idea that rest is a good thing.
Is this the only way to experience Hawaii? Absolutely not. But if you’ve never taken the version of the trip that prioritizes ease — real ease — this is a beautiful place to start.