Hotels We Love: Andaz Maui Is Peak ‘Slow Hawaii Vacation’

There are a lot of “right” ways to do Hawaii, and… I genuinely love most of them. I love the version where you go a little rugged — where the roads get thinner, there are creepers dangling all around you, and cliffs to jump off around every bend in the road. I love the surf version, too — where the waves dictate the pace, meals are there as fuel, and the fear of offending a local in the water has me at my most courteous.

But over the past few years, I’ve found another version of Hawaii that is tough to deny — the one where I just chill and chill and chill. That’s the version I lived at Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort. And I didn’t realize how badly I needed it until I was already there.

Why It’s Awesome

Like… four minutes after arrival, my trip fell into a rhythm that felt almost suspiciously easy. I woke up early, sunlight already pouring through sheer curtains, and started with the sort of resort feast that could be excessive if it wasn’t so thoughtfully put together — bright fruit, warm pastries, and local espresso.

The air was soft. The sun warmed my skin. The plumeria were in bloom. You know… all the elements of a Hawaii postcard.

For three days, I wandered down to the white sand beach and slipped into the water before I was even fully awake. Later, I’d snorkel just offshore, watching sea turtles glide through the cerulean sea (see how poetic this idyll made me!?). After that? Long afternoon naps. A pulp detective novel by the pool. A cocktail at 3pm.

This wasn’t a trip about conquering an itinerary. It was about settling into a pace I hadn’t allowed myself in a long time. And the Andaz Maui at Wailea made that incredibly easy.

In-House Food & Drink

Kaʻana Kitchen anchors the dining experience, and it’s the kind of restaurant that immediately tells you what the resort values. The kitchen is open, the ingredients are local and seasonal, and the food feels thoughtful while still being crowd-pleasing. The wagyu hanger steak with green papaya was my personal highlight on the menu — a perfect combo of brightness and savory flavors. The seared scallops with parmesean gnocci was also a joy.

Breakfast became a daily ritual (one I skip at home) — defitinely something to linger over. This was both because of all the fresh fruit and pastry options and that warm, convivial energy that (again) is sort of part of the “mainlander visiting the islands” fantasy.

Beyond that, I have to say the poolside service was very attentive and the menu was thorough. And if you’re staying in a villa, as I was, the private dining experience is unparalleled. Just super dialed and definitely “special feeling.” This seems to be something of an Andaz trademark because I had the “villa dining” at their Costa Rica property too, and it was similarly fantastic.