Waikiki Beach, a vibrant stretch of coastline on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, is renowned for its pristine sands, gentle surf, urban atmosphere, and high-end shopping. But while Oahu has long drawn visitors from around the globe, one thing has been missing in this tropical paradise – an adults-only hotel.

But all that changed this summer when Romer House, the first adults-only hotel on the island, opened its doors in the heart of Waikiki. Bringing style, sexiness, and a commitment to the neighborhood, Romer House Waikiki is changing the landscape and bringing a fresh perspective to Oahu.

Here’s our guide to the property:

WHY IT’S AWESOME:

Romer House Waikiki is first and foremost “Adults Only,” and if you’ve been around UPROXX long enough (or even, just like, the last few minutes), you know that distinction is important to us. Whether you’re headed out with friends, solo, or coupled up, a break from the kids you may or may not have in your life is always welcome. As the first adults-only hotel on the island, the feeling is decidedly different and the perfect respite amongst a sea of family vacationers.

IN-HOUSE FOOD AND DRINK:

Izakaya 855-Aloha

Izakaya 855-Aloha is a modern izakaya in the lobby level of Romer House, where Japanese cuisine meets Hawaiian culture. This vibrant restaurant offers a unique and stylish dining experience with its playful interpretation of traditional small plates and innovative cocktails. Open for breakfast, dinner, and late-night happy hour, the lively restaurant and bar is a place to see and be seen in Waikiki.

For breakfast, don’t leave without trying the Romer House Breakfast Sammie with Sunny-Side Up Egg, Spam, and American Cheese. It’s a hearty start to a day of adventure (and a fantastic hangover cure). For dinner, I recommend the A-5 Wagyu Striploin and Build Your Own Handroll and the Call Me Maybe cocktail made with E Hapa Coconut Vodka, Passion Fruit Vodka, St. Germain, and Lillet Blanc.

The Backyard



The Backyard at Romer House Waikiki is an adults-only oasis perfect for relaxation and socializing. Located on the second floor, this elevated pool deck and bar offer a serene escape from the bustling Waikiki streets. The bar serves fun cocktails, beers, and wines, along with a daylong menu of Japanese and Hawaiian-inspired bites and snacks from the poolside menu. I cannot recommend the 855 Smash Burger enough (I think I had about 11 of them tbh) the 6oz Wagyu beef patty, with spicy miso coleslaw and American cheese, on a brioche bun is the perfect bite for a pool day.

AMENITIES:

There is a $45 nightly amenity fee at Romer House Waikiki, which includes:

– Nightly Pau Hana Welcome Hour

– Resort Wide Wi-Fi

– Big Island Roasters Coffee & Hobbs Tea Co

– Beach Candy Waikiki Credits

– Poolside Wellness Activities like Yoga Sculpt, Beach Bums and Abs with Body Balance and floating soundbaths

– Bikes

– Discounted Pool Cabana Rentals

– Unlimited Local Phone Calls (60 minutes per stay for long-distance & International)

– Insider Access to Neighborhood Discount Perks

– Refillable Bottled Water

ROOM TYPES:

There are 12 different room types, all with slight variations of King rooms, Queen rooms, and double Queens.

I stayed in a “Luxe Two Queen With Sleeper Sofa” that was spacious inside and out on the generous lanai overlooking the neighborhood. The nearly 400 square-foot room can accommodate up to six guests with two queen beds, a sleeper sofa, and a private lanai. Luxurious linens, upscale amenities, and an urban surf-lodge vibe create an unforgettable grown-up but accessible Hawaiian retreat.

BEST THINGS TO DO WITHIN A 15-MINUTE WALK:

Catch A Wave With Jamie O’Brien Surf Experience