Waikiki Beach, a vibrant stretch of coastline on the island of Oahu, Hawaii, is renowned for its pristine sands, gentle surf, urban atmosphere, and high-end shopping. But while Oahu has long drawn visitors from around the globe, one thing has been missing in this tropical paradise – an adults-only hotel.
But all that changed this summer when Romer House, the first adults-only hotel on the island, opened its doors in the heart of Waikiki. Bringing style, sexiness, and a commitment to the neighborhood, Romer House Waikiki is changing the landscape and bringing a fresh perspective to Oahu.
Here’s our guide to the property:
WHY IT’S AWESOME:
Romer House Waikiki is first and foremost “Adults Only,” and if you’ve been around UPROXX long enough (or even, just like, the last few minutes), you know that distinction is important to us. Whether you’re headed out with friends, solo, or coupled up, a break from the kids you may or may not have in your life is always welcome. As the first adults-only hotel on the island, the feeling is decidedly different and the perfect respite amongst a sea of family vacationers.
IN-HOUSE FOOD AND DRINK:
Izakaya 855-Aloha
Izakaya 855-Aloha is a modern izakaya in the lobby level of Romer House, where Japanese cuisine meets Hawaiian culture. This vibrant restaurant offers a unique and stylish dining experience with its playful interpretation of traditional small plates and innovative cocktails. Open for breakfast, dinner, and late-night happy hour, the lively restaurant and bar is a place to see and be seen in Waikiki.
For breakfast, don’t leave without trying the Romer House Breakfast Sammie with Sunny-Side Up Egg, Spam, and American Cheese. It’s a hearty start to a day of adventure (and a fantastic hangover cure). For dinner, I recommend the A-5 Wagyu Striploin and Build Your Own Handroll and the Call Me Maybe cocktail made with E Hapa Coconut Vodka, Passion Fruit Vodka, St. Germain, and Lillet Blanc.
The Backyard
The Backyard at Romer House Waikiki is an adults-only oasis perfect for relaxation and socializing. Located on the second floor, this elevated pool deck and bar offer a serene escape from the bustling Waikiki streets. The bar serves fun cocktails, beers, and wines, along with a daylong menu of Japanese and Hawaiian-inspired bites and snacks from the poolside menu. I cannot recommend the 855 Smash Burger enough (I think I had about 11 of them tbh) the 6oz Wagyu beef patty, with spicy miso coleslaw and American cheese, on a brioche bun is the perfect bite for a pool day.
AMENITIES:
There is a $45 nightly amenity fee at Romer House Waikiki, which includes:
– Nightly Pau Hana Welcome Hour
– Resort Wide Wi-Fi
– Big Island Roasters Coffee & Hobbs Tea Co
– Beach Candy Waikiki Credits
– Poolside Wellness Activities like Yoga Sculpt, Beach Bums and Abs with Body Balance and floating soundbaths
– Bikes
– Discounted Pool Cabana Rentals
– Unlimited Local Phone Calls (60 minutes per stay for long-distance & International)
– Insider Access to Neighborhood Discount Perks
– Refillable Bottled Water
ROOM TYPES:
There are 12 different room types, all with slight variations of King rooms, Queen rooms, and double Queens.
I stayed in a “Luxe Two Queen With Sleeper Sofa” that was spacious inside and out on the generous lanai overlooking the neighborhood. The nearly 400 square-foot room can accommodate up to six guests with two queen beds, a sleeper sofa, and a private lanai. Luxurious linens, upscale amenities, and an urban surf-lodge vibe create an unforgettable grown-up but accessible Hawaiian retreat.
BEST THINGS TO DO WITHIN A 15-MINUTE WALK:
Catch A Wave With Jamie O’Brien Surf Experience
Waikiki Beach is a world-renowned surfing destination that is very accessible for beginners. I spent a half day with Jamie O’Brien Surf Experience, catching some waves on the beach with incredible patient and professional instructors. The small group size gave me ample personalized attention to make me feel confident in the waves and check off a true bucket list experience.
Contribute To The Local Community With The Genki Ala Wai Project
The Genki Ala Wai Project is a community-driven initiative to restore the Ala Wai Canal, just blocks from Romer House. The innovative project utilizes a unique bioremediation technique involving “Genki Balls,” which are clay balls infused with Effective Microorganisms, which are beneficial bacteria that help break down pollutants and improve water quality in the canal.
The project aims to make the Ala Wai Canal safe for swimming and fishing by 2026 by throwing 300,000 Genki Balls into it, revitalizing the ecosystem, and bringing back the canal’s natural beauty. Visitors can donate to the project here, or if you’re visiting during an event like I was, spend some time throwing your own Genki Balls into the canal.
BEST THINGS TO DO WITHIN A 20 MIN CAB RIDE:
Have Dinner At MARA At The Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa
The food scene in Honoolulu has something for everyone, with inventive new restaurants opening frequently. One of my favorite meals in Waikiki was at MARA Restaurant & Bar. Located inside the gorgeous Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa, MARA is a Mediterranean-inspired seafood renowned for its fresh, locally sourced ingredients and innovative dishes. The service was exceptional, the wine program was impressive, and the food was perfectly prepared. I recommend the MARA zucchini chips, whipped burrata, pistachio-crusted local Ahi, and hand-cut linguine fruitti de mar(a).
Get Out On The Water With Hawaii Glass Bottom Boats
For an easy way to get on the water and see some wildlife, reserve a tour with Hawaii Glass Bottom Boats. The tours offer the opportunity to see wildlife (so many turtles!) and the best views of Diamond Head and Waikiki Beach.
BED GAME: 8.5/10
The mid-century vibe of downtown Waikiki is evident in the furnishings of each room at Romer House, and the bed is no exception. I loved the sleek design, and the mattress and linens were inviting after a long day of adventure (or a long night of partying in the neighborhood).
SEXINESS RATING: 9.5/10
Romer House Waikiki exudes a sexy vibe through its design, location, and atmosphere, but let’s get real—the exclusive adult-only policy is what puts it over the top. The hotel’s modern, minimalist, intentional design creates a sophisticated and sensual ambiance, and the absence of children cannonballing into The Backyard pool leaves room for more adult activities.
VIEWS/PIC SPOTS:
The neighborhood location of Romer House Waikiki brings a more urban than tropical vibe, but that’s to its credit. Most rooms feature large balconies with views of the neighborhood that make stunning backdrops for some posing. The Backyard is bright and sleek, and the nightlife at Izakaya 855-Aloha is the perfect place for moody, sexy photos.
BEST SEASON TO VISIT:
While the weather is pleasant in Oahu year-round, consider visiting during shoulder seasons, like many popular vacation destinations. If you are looking for fewer crowds and lower prices, your best bet is from mid-April to early June and September to mid-December. The holiday season to the beginning of April is when the best surfing conditions exist, so it’s a popular time, along with, of course, the sunny summer seasons from late June to Labor Day.
IF I HAD TO COMPLAIN ABOUT ONE THING:
The pool area at Romer House is definitely a vibe, and I enjoyed spending many days and nights there. But if I had to complain, it would be that the lounge chairs don’t fully extend to actually lie on. However, large and comfortable cabanas are available for an extra fee, which would be worth it to me.
BOOK HERE:
Rates are reasonable, beginning around $150 and increasing depending on the date and time of year. Book here.