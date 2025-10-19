Some resorts show up and exert their will on the local environment. Andaz Peninsula Papagayo slips in like it’s always been there — roofs arcing like shells, paths shaded by almond and guanacaste trees, monkeys and coatis writing the day’s soundtrack. The whole place reads as “forest first, hotel second,” plugged into a peninsula that actively protects wildlife and the natural world.
That hush is the sell. Pools terrace toward powder sand-covered Culebra Bay, two on-property beaches sit in pocket coves, and a short boat hop gets you to the wider sands of Nacascolo when you want more elbow room. Better still, Liberia Airport (LIR) is under an hour away, so the calm arrives without a half-day transfer.
WHY IT’S AWESOME
The hotel feels nested, not pasted on — you hear wind and birds more than speakers, and sightlines stay glued to sea and canopy. Between the trio of hillside pools and easy beach access (plus that shuttle to broad, still-water Nacascolo), days fall into an unhurried pura-vida rhythm.
An absolute standout is the spa, ONDA. Unhurried and genuinely tranquil — this corner of the property is a sanctuary, with modern design, local botanicals, and an impeccable staff.
IN-HOUSE FOOD & DRINK
Rio Bhongo is the daily heartbeat — open-air, pool-adjacent, and stacked with a legit breakfast spread (fresh fruit, pastries, hot stations, omelets) and a proper coffee bar pouring Costa Rican beans.
Ostra is your linger spot: a contemporary take on Southeast Asian flavors filtered through local sourcing, with a terrace that looks toward the bay and an adults-only relaxation pool just steps away.
Craving buzz and live music? Chao Pescao plays the social hub — shareable plates, a serious cocktail program that leans into local citrus and aromatics, and a neighborhood feel tucked into the trees above Marina Papagayo.
AMENITIES
Three hillside pools (plus a dedicated adults-only zone near Ostra) with bay and mountain sightlines.
Two on-property beaches and an easy boat shuttle to Nacascolo Beach, where calm water = paddle-friendly days.
ONDA Spa & Wellness — forest-tucked, with couples’ suites (side-by-side treatments, soaking tub, private relaxation area).
ROOM TYPES
You’re choosing between Bay or Forest View rooms, Suites, and a handful of top-tier suites — all built around indoor/outdoor flow, tactile natural materials, rain showers, and terraces that make you linger. The vibe is biophilic without shouting about it.
If the price works (or if you’re part of the Hyatt’s home share program), the hillside suites with plunge pools are… a few stages beyond incredible.
BEST THINGS TO DO WITHIN A 15-MINUTE WALK
Drop down the shaded paths to the hotel’s pocket coves for morning paddles, iguana sightings, and that glassy bay water. When you want bigger, blonder sand, grab the Nimbu boat from Playa Sombrero Oscuro to Nacascolo — a quick skip across Culebra Bay.
BED GAME
Firm-meets-forgiving mattresses, crisp linens, and the right pillow density for post-swim naps.
It’s a “read twenty, doze forty” situation.
Rating: 9/10
SEXINESS RATING
Twilight walks after dinner feel cinematic — frogs chirping, trees whispering, bay lights winking through leaves. The adults-only pool by Ostra and the couples’ suites at ONDA stack the deck for disappear-for-a-few-hours energy.
Rating: 9/10
VIEWS & PICS SPOTS
Golden hour from Ostra’s terrace. The stair landings frame serpentine pools with the bay beyond. Loungers are tucked under tree canopies on the hotel coves. If your camera likes clean lines and greens-to-blues, you’re set. And, of course, the beaches are always perfect for pics.
BOTTOM LINE
If you want a resort that gets out of nature’s way — calm pools, low-key coves, food that meets the setting, and a spa that actually resets you — Andaz Papagayo nails the brief.