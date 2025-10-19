Some resorts show up and exert their will on the local environment. Andaz Peninsula Papagayo slips in like it’s always been there — roofs arcing like shells, paths shaded by almond and guanacaste trees, monkeys and coatis writing the day’s soundtrack. The whole place reads as “forest first, hotel second,” plugged into a peninsula that actively protects wildlife and the natural world.

That hush is the sell. Pools terrace toward powder sand-covered Culebra Bay, two on-property beaches sit in pocket coves, and a short boat hop gets you to the wider sands of Nacascolo when you want more elbow room. Better still, Liberia Airport (LIR) is under an hour away, so the calm arrives without a half-day transfer.

WHY IT’S AWESOME

The hotel feels nested, not pasted on — you hear wind and birds more than speakers, and sightlines stay glued to sea and canopy. Between the trio of hillside pools and easy beach access (plus that shuttle to broad, still-water Nacascolo), days fall into an unhurried pura-vida rhythm.

An absolute standout is the spa, ONDA. Unhurried and genuinely tranquil — this corner of the property is a sanctuary, with modern design, local botanicals, and an impeccable staff.

IN-HOUSE FOOD & DRINK

Rio Bhongo is the daily heartbeat — open-air, pool-adjacent, and stacked with a legit breakfast spread (fresh fruit, pastries, hot stations, omelets) and a proper coffee bar pouring Costa Rican beans.

Ostra is your linger spot: a contemporary take on Southeast Asian flavors filtered through local sourcing, with a terrace that looks toward the bay and an adults-only relaxation pool just steps away.

Craving buzz and live music? Chao Pescao plays the social hub — shareable plates, a serious cocktail program that leans into local citrus and aromatics, and a neighborhood feel tucked into the trees above Marina Papagayo.

AMENITIES

Three hillside pools (plus a dedicated adults-only zone near Ostra) with bay and mountain sightlines.

Two on-property beaches and an easy boat shuttle to Nacascolo Beach, where calm water = paddle-friendly days.

ONDA Spa & Wellness — forest-tucked, with couples’ suites (side-by-side treatments, soaking tub, private relaxation area).

ROOM TYPES